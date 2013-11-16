Scottish Championship
Cowdenbeath2Hamilton4

Cowdenbeath 2-4 Hamilton Academical

Hamilton celebrate Ziggy Gordon's winner

Championship leaders Hamilton scored three goals in five second-half minutes to take full points at Cowdenbeath.

Nathaniel Wedderburn and Lewis Milne had given the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead at Central Park.

Jesus Garcia Tena's long range strike started the Accies fightback in the 66th minute before Darian MacKinnon's second of the season drew them level.

Ziggy Gordon's left-footed shot into the top corner put Hamilton ahead and Tony Andreu sealed it in injury-time.

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Flynn
  • 14Brett
  • 3Adamson
  • 22Robertson
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 5Armstrong
  • 8Stevenson
  • 20MillerSubstituted forMcKenzieat 87'minutes
  • 10RussellSubstituted forHemmingsat 73'minutes
  • 9Stewart
  • 18Milne

Substitutes

  • 2Cowan
  • 4O'Brien
  • 7McKenzie
  • 11Morton
  • 17Adam
  • 21Hemmings

Hamilton

  • 1Cuthbert
  • 2Gordon
  • 3Hendrie
  • 22Andreu
  • 4DevlinBooked at 78mins
  • 5CanningSubstituted forTenaat 65'minutes
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 6Gillespie
  • 9McShaneSubstituted forWatsonat 84'minutes
  • 20Brophy
  • 11CrawfordSubstituted forLongridgeat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14McGrath
  • 16Watson
  • 17Longridge
  • 19Currie
  • 21Docherty
  • 24Tena
  • 33Kilday
Referee:
Des Roache
Attendance:
401

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Hamilton Academical 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Hamilton Academical 4.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Hamilton Academical 4. Anthony Andreu (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Darian MacKinnon.

Attempt missed. Jesus Garcia Tena (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.

Hand ball by Kenny Adamson (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Marc McKenzie replaces Kyle Miller.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Craig Watson replaces Jon McShane because of an injury.

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jon McShane (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by John Armstrong (Cowdenbeath).

Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Stephen Hendrie.

John Armstrong (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Wedderburn (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Kenny Adamson (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.

Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical).

Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kane Hemmings replaces Andrew Russell.

Attempt missed. Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Hamilton Academical 3. Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Hamilton Academical 2. Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Louis Longridge.

Foul by Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath).

Stephen Hendrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Hamilton Academical 1. Jesus Garcia Tena (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from more than 35 yards to the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Jesus Garcia Tena replaces Martin Canning because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Martin Canning (Hamilton Academical) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Andrew Russell (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Martin Canning (Hamilton Academical) header from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Andrew Russell (Cowdenbeath).

Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Louis Longridge replaces Ali Crawford.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton139312171430
2Dundee1373323131024
3Raith Rovers136431915422
4Alloa136251514120
5Falkirk135442014619
6Dumbarton135262025-517
7Queen of Sth134361817115
8Livingston134271927-814
9Cowdenbeath133281727-1011
10Morton132381326-139
View full Scottish Championship table

