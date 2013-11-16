Match ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Hamilton Academical 4.
Cowdenbeath 2-4 Hamilton Academical
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Championship leaders Hamilton scored three goals in five second-half minutes to take full points at Cowdenbeath.
Nathaniel Wedderburn and Lewis Milne had given the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead at Central Park.
Jesus Garcia Tena's long range strike started the Accies fightback in the 66th minute before Darian MacKinnon's second of the season drew them level.
Ziggy Gordon's left-footed shot into the top corner put Hamilton ahead and Tony Andreu sealed it in injury-time.
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Flynn
- 14Brett
- 3Adamson
- 22Robertson
- 6Wedderburn
- 5Armstrong
- 8Stevenson
- 20MillerSubstituted forMcKenzieat 87'minutes
- 10RussellSubstituted forHemmingsat 73'minutes
- 9Stewart
- 18Milne
Substitutes
- 2Cowan
- 4O'Brien
- 7McKenzie
- 11Morton
- 17Adam
- 21Hemmings
Hamilton
- 1Cuthbert
- 2Gordon
- 3Hendrie
- 22Andreu
- 4DevlinBooked at 78mins
- 5CanningSubstituted forTenaat 65'minutes
- 18MacKinnon
- 6Gillespie
- 9McShaneSubstituted forWatsonat 84'minutes
- 20Brophy
- 11CrawfordSubstituted forLongridgeat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 14McGrath
- 16Watson
- 17Longridge
- 19Currie
- 21Docherty
- 24Tena
- 33Kilday
- Referee:
- Des Roache
- Attendance:
- 401
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Hamilton Academical 4.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Hamilton Academical 4. Anthony Andreu (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Darian MacKinnon.
Attempt missed. Jesus Garcia Tena (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.
Hand ball by Kenny Adamson (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Marc McKenzie replaces Kyle Miller.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Craig Watson replaces Jon McShane because of an injury.
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jon McShane (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by John Armstrong (Cowdenbeath).
Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Stephen Hendrie.
John Armstrong (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Wedderburn (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Kenny Adamson (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical).
Greg Stewart (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Devlin (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kane Hemmings replaces Andrew Russell.
Attempt missed. Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Hamilton Academical 3. Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Hamilton Academical 2. Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Louis Longridge.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath).
Stephen Hendrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Hamilton Academical 1. Jesus Garcia Tena (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from more than 35 yards to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Jesus Garcia Tena replaces Martin Canning because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Martin Canning (Hamilton Academical) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Andrew Russell (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Martin Canning (Hamilton Academical) header from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Andrew Russell (Cowdenbeath).
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Louis Longridge replaces Ali Crawford.