Cowdenbeath 2-4 Hamilton Academical

Championship leaders Hamilton scored three goals in five second-half minutes to take full points at Cowdenbeath.

Nathaniel Wedderburn and Lewis Milne had given the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead at Central Park.

Jesus Garcia Tena's long range strike started the Accies fightback in the 66th minute before Darian MacKinnon's second of the season drew them level.

Ziggy Gordon's left-footed shot into the top corner put Hamilton ahead and Tony Andreu sealed it in injury-time.