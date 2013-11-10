Sunday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Fuming Scottish Professional Football League bosses are accusing the Scottish FA of reneging on an agreement to foot the full £1m bill for league reconstruction this summer, but SFA chief executive Stewart Regan has disputed that claim.

Brighton defender Gordon Greer and Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson will be given the chance by manager Gordon Strachan to prove themselves at international level for Scotland in forthcoming friendlies against the United States and Norway.

Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez, who has received his first call-up to the England squad, says going on loan to Stirling Albion from Burnley helped toughen him up early in his career.

DaMarcus Beasley, viewed as a lightweight and injury prone winger in his time with Rangers, will be stationed at right-back for the United States in their friendly against Scotland and might even captain the side after the 31-year-old revived his career with Mexican club Puebla.

Former Scotland coach Craig Levein admits that his side were "on a nice little jaunt abroad" when they lost 5-1 to the United States in Florida when they last met, in May last year.

The Scottish FA has been fined £6,800 by world governing body Fifa after Croatia fans threw a flare on to the track during last month's World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park, with the Croatia FA also fined £10,200.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle assistant Maurice Malpas has put himself in the frame to replace Terry Butcher rather than follow the manager to Hibernian.

Rangers manager Ally McCoist says he is encouraged with the vision for the League One leaders displayed by new chairman David Somers despite more fan protests against the current board during Saturday's win over Airdrieonians.

Rangers defender Sebastien Faure says he might have to leave the club in January if he continues to remain on the substitutes' bench.

Cardiff City boss Malky Mackay has reiterated his commitment to the club amid rumours linking him with the vacant managerial post at Crystal Palace.

Malky Mackay has refused to deny rumours that he could quit Cardiff City and link up again with the South Wales club's former sporting director, Iain Moody, who has been appointed to the same position at managerless Crystal Palace.

Wigan Athletic manager Owen Coyle says Nick Powell's scoring start to the season is down to the 19-year-old on-loan Manchester United midfielder stealing his cans of Irn Bru.

Former First Minister Henry McLeish, who wrote a major report on Scottish football, is concerned that BT Sport's massive three-year deal to show Champions League matches will leave ordinary supporters disadvantaged as it takes the tournament off terrestrial television.

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray has been named Sportsperson of the Year by Commonwealth Games Scotland.

