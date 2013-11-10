Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants his team to come back stronger after the international break, following their 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in the Premier League.

Former Gunners striker Robin van Persie scored the only goal of the match in the first half, heading home a Wayne Rooney corner, but Arsenal stepped up their game after the break and almost forced an equaliser.

The result is Arsenal's first defeat in the league since losing at home to Aston Villa on the opening day of the season.