Scunthorpe United 1-2 Grimsby Town

Clayton McDonald's second-half header saw non-league Grimsby Town shock local League Two rivals Scunthorpe United in a thrilling FA Cup first-round replay.

The visitors went ahead when Lenell John-Lewis turned and shot low to convert Aswad Thomas's left-wing cross.

Ross Hannah went close three times for Grimsby, before Terry Hawkridge's deflected shot hauled Scunthorpe level.

But Scott Kerr's free-kick was met by McDonald as the Mariners earned a second-round tie with Northampton Town.