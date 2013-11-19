Match ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Grimsby Town 2.
Scunthorpe United 1-2 Grimsby Town
Clayton McDonald's second-half header saw non-league Grimsby Town shock local League Two rivals Scunthorpe United in a thrilling FA Cup first-round replay.
The visitors went ahead when Lenell John-Lewis turned and shot low to convert Aswad Thomas's left-wing cross.
Ross Hannah went close three times for Grimsby, before Terry Hawkridge's deflected shot hauled Scunthorpe level.
But Scott Kerr's free-kick was met by McDonald as the Mariners earned a second-round tie with Northampton Town.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 2Ribeiro
- 3Dawson
- 4McAllister
- 5Mirfin
- 6Canavan
- 28SpencerSubstituted forAdelakunat 70'minutes
- 19Collins
- 8BurtonSubstituted forIwelumoat 78'minutes
- 29Winnall
- 14HawkridgeBooked at 57mins
Substitutes
- 9Iwelumo
- 10Esajas
- 13Severn
- 15Waterfall
- 16Adelakun
- 22Hornsey
- 26Byrne
Grimsby
- 13McKeown
- 2Hatton
- 3Thomas
- 8Disley
- 5Pearson
- 12McDonaldBooked at 55mins
- 7Colbeck
- 4Kerr
- 17HannahSubstituted forRodmanat 89'minutes
- 14John-Lewis
- 11NeilsonSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hedge
- 6Doig
- 9Cook
- 10Hearn
- 15Bignot
- 23Rodman
- 26McLaughlin
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 5,699
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 1, Grimsby Town 2.
Joe Colbeck (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Alex Rodman replaces Ross Hannah.
Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town).
Foul by Chris Iwelumo (Scunthorpe United).
Clayton McDonald (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andy Dawson (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Clayton McDonald (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Aswad Thomas.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Sam Hatton.
Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town).
Attempt blocked. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Shaun Pearson.
Foul by Ross Hannah (Grimsby Town).
Christian Ribeiro (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Chris Iwelumo replaces Deon Burton.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Patrick McLaughlin replaces Scott Neilson.
Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces James Spencer.
Attempt missed. Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Ross Hannah (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. James Spencer (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott Kerr (Grimsby Town).
Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay in match Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Grimsby Town 2. Clayton McDonald (Grimsby Town) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Kerr with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Neilson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. Andy Dawson (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Clayton McDonald (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Clayton McDonald (Grimsby Town).