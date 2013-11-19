Match ends, England 0, Germany 1.
England 0-1 Germany
England suffered back-to-back Wembley defeats for the first time in 36 years as Per Mertesacker's first-half header gave Germany victory.
Manager Roy Hodgson once again reshuffled his team as he explores options ahead of next summer's World Cup in Brazil - but a below-strength Germany followed Chile in leaving with an away win.
England enjoyed plenty of possession but the closest they came to drawing level was when Andros Townsend's long-range effort struck the woodwork after the break.
The major bonus for Hodgson in this latest loss was the performance of goalkeeper Joe Hart, recalled after Celtic's Fraser Forster made his debut against Chile and currently out of Manchester City's side after being replaced by Costel Pantilimon.
Hart was England's outstanding performer, saving superbly from Mertesacker before his goal and from Marco Reus and Mario Gotze in the second half.
It was a night when Hart repaid Hodgson's public faith in him and confirmed his status as England's undisputed number one. It could also prove to be a turning point for the keeper as he tries to regain confidence lost over a long spell of indifferent form.
Few others on Hodgson's England undercard made compelling claims to move to the forefront of his thoughts for Brazil as the final whistle was greeted by boos from the Wembley crowd for the second time in a matter of days.
And while Hodgson will, understandably, regard this game as another fact-finding exercise rather than one where victory was essential, it was still a sobering night as England barely troubled Germany keeper Roman Weidenfeller.
Hodgson's men struggled against a Germany team missing a host of key players such as Mesut Ozil, Philipp Lahm and first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer.
England have one game left, the Wembley friendly with Denmark in March, before Hodgson names his squad for Brazil.
They enjoyed plenty of possession in a tight first half - but the contributions that mattered came late in the half and came from Germany.
Hart had been given a quiet England reintroduction but reacted brilliantly six minutes before the interval to save Mertesacker's header only for the Arsenal defender to make no mistake with an identical chance moments later, rising between Wayne Rooney and Chris Smalling to score.
And Hart distinguished himself once more just after the break when sleight of foot from Gotze set up Reus but the keeper was alert once more to make an important block.
Hodgson, as expected made changes, with Kieran Gibbs replacing Ashley Cole and Jordan Henderson coming on for captain and Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard to freshen up England's performance.
Germany were still dangerous on the counter but England came closest just before the hour when Townsend, as he likes to do, cut in from the right and hit a low left-foot shot that beat Weidenfeller but struck the post.
Hart was in action once more to save from Gotze, although he had one anxious moment when he collided with the hesitant Smalling.
Hodgson introduced Jack Wilshere, Ross Barkley and Rickie Lambert as England chased an equaliser but Germany survived in comfort and England were condemned to defeat once more.
Line-ups
England
- 1Hart
- 2Walker
- 3ColeSubstituted forGibbsat 53'minutes
- 8CleverleySubstituted forWilshereat 64'minutes
- 5Smalling
- 6Jagielka
- 11Townsend
- 4GerrardSubstituted forHendersonat 56'minutes
- 9Sturridge
- 10RooneySubstituted forBarkleyat 71'minutes
- 7LallanaSubstituted forLambertat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Johnson
- 13Ruddy
- 14Baines
- 15Gibbs
- 16Cahill
- 17Milner
- 18Lampard
- 19Barkley
- 20Wilshere
- 21Henderson
- 22Lambert
- 23Forster
- 24Defoe
- 25Rodriguez
Germany
- 22Weidenfeller
- 23WestermannSubstituted forDraxlerat 67'minutes
- 3SchmelzerSubstituted forJansenat 45'minutes
- 15Bender
- 17Mertesacker
- 20BoatengSubstituted forHummelsat 45'minutesSubstituted forHöwedesat 65'minutes
- 19Götze
- 2Bender
- 14KruseSubstituted forSamat 56'minutes
- 18Kroos
- 21ReusSubstituted forSchürrleat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Höwedes
- 5Hummels
- 7Jansen
- 9Schürrle
- 10Draxler
- 12Adler
- 13Müller
- 24Sam
- Referee:
- Stéphane Lannoy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England 0, Germany 1.
Attempt blocked. Sidney Sam (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andre Schürrle.
Mario Götze (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Henderson (England).
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (England) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wilshere.
Foul by Sidney Sam (Germany).
Jack Wilshere (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Kieran Gibbs.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.
Attempt blocked. Sidney Sam (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Attempt missed. Sidney Sam (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Germany).
Andros Townsend (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Germany. Sidney Sam tries a through ball, but Andre Schürrle is caught offside.
Corner, England. Conceded by Marcell Jansen.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Germany).
Joe Hart (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Andre Schürrle (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sidney Sam with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Andre Schürrle replaces Marco Reus.
Foul by Marcell Jansen (Germany).
Kyle Walker (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, England. Conceded by Julian Draxler.
Attempt blocked. Chris Smalling (England) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross.
Corner, England. Conceded by Lars Bender.
Corner, England. Conceded by Sven Bender.
Corner, England. Conceded by Julian Draxler.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Rickie Lambert replaces Adam Lallana.
Marco Reus (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Gibbs (England).
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lars Bender.
Corner, England. Conceded by Benedikt Höwedes.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Ross Barkley replaces Wayne Rooney.
Per Mertesacker (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Smalling (England).
Corner, England. Conceded by Benedikt Höwedes.
Attempt missed. Sidney Sam (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mario Götze with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Draxler replaces Heiko Westermann.
Lars Bender (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Lallana (England).