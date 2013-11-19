Match ends, Norway 0, Scotland 1.
Norway 0-1 Scotland
Scotland emerged from their final match of the year with a narrow and somewhat ill-deserved victory over Norway.
Scott Brown scored the only goal of the evening after the Scots had survived several scares.
Gordon Strachan's focus has always been on results though and this victory means his side are now undefeated in their last four games.
They now have four months before their next fixture, as they finish 2013 on a high.
Despite the positivity and good feeling that has built up around the Scotland team in recent months under Strachan, the overall performance here was as poor as anything produced by the national side this year.
But the record books will not reflect that. Instead they will show another away victory, to add to those earned in Croatia and Macedonia, which will mean a further rise in the Fifa rankings for the Scots.
The goal came against the flow of the game, which had largely been directed towards David Marshall's goal.
Charlie Adam, one of several Scotland players performing below his best, tried to bundle his way into the Norwegian penalty area and though he found no way through, the ball broke to Brown whose first-time shot skipped off the sodden turf and past Orjan Nyland.
It was harsh on the hitherto dominant hosts, who were guilty of passing up a number of chances before and after Brown's strike.
The best of those fell to Marcus Pedersen as Mohammed Abdellaoue picked him out 10 yards from goal.
But though his side-footed effort was on target, Marshall saved well with his legs.
The Scotland goalkeeper saved well again from Pedersen with just 12 minutes remaining, to preserve the clean sheet for a third consecutive game.
That had looked unlikely early on, as Scotland struggled to find their touch and retain possession.
But a combination of good fortune and poor finishing denied the Norwegians the breakthrough their play arguably deserved, summed up in the 90th minute by Anders Konradsen's narrowly misdirected shot.
The Scotland manager resisted the temptation to put on numerous substitutes, but few of the fringe players did enough to suggest they will be starters when competitive matches return next September.
Line-ups
Norway
- 12Nyland
- 16ElabdellaouiSubstituted forLinnesat 60'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 4ReginiussenSubstituted forStrandbergat 65'minutes
- 23ForrenBooked at 90mins
- 2Høgli
- 15SkjelbredSubstituted forMöller Daehliat 68'minutes
- 11Wolff EikremSubstituted forKonradsenat 80'minutes
- 19Jenssen
- 8Pedersen
- 14KamaraSubstituted forAbdellaoueat 45'minutes
- 18PedersenSubstituted forElyounoussiat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jarstein
- 3Strandberg
- 5Skjelvik
- 7Konradsen
- 9Abdellaoue
- 10Elyounoussi
- 17Linnes
- 20Möller Daehli
- 22Grytebust
Scotland
- 1Marshall
- 2Hutton
- 4Martin
- 5Greer
- 3Whittaker
- 8Brown
- 6AdamBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMcArthurat 64'minutes
- 11BrysonSubstituted forBannanat 45'minutes
- 10Snodgrass
- 7AnyaSubstituted forConwayat 51'minutes
- 9NaismithSubstituted forBerraat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Fox
- 13Boyd
- 14McArthur
- 15Berra
- 16Bannan
- 17Conway
- 18Wallace
- 19Mackay-Steven
- 20Armstrong
- Referee:
- Martin Strömbergsson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norway 0, Scotland 1.
Ruben Jenssen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Scotland).
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland. Christophe Berra replaces Steven Naismith.
Foul by Morten Gamst Pedersen (Norway).
Scott Brown (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Vegard Forren (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vegard Forren (Norway).
Steven Naismith (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Anders Konradsen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Morten Gamst Pedersen with a cross.
Offside, Scotland. Robert Snodgrass tries a through ball, but Steven Naismith is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morten Gamst Pedersen.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Tarik Elyounoussi replaces Marcus Pedersen.
Offside, Scotland. Craig Conway tries a through ball, but Steven Naismith is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Booking
Martin Linnes (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Martin Linnes (Norway).
Craig Conway (Scotland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mohammed Abdellaoue (Norway).
James McArthur (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohammed Abdellaoue (Norway).
Alan Hutton (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Morten Gamst Pedersen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Naismith (Scotland).
Attempt missed. Martin Linnes (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Mohammed Abdellaoue (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Høgli.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Anders Konradsen replaces Magnus Wolff Eikrem.
Foul by Marcus Pedersen (Norway).
Scott Brown (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Marcus Pedersen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morten Gamst Pedersen with a headed pass.
Ruben Jenssen (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Scotland).
Ruben Jenssen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McArthur (Scotland).
Attempt missed. Morten Gamst Pedersen (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Magnus Wolff Eikrem.
Mats Möller Daehli (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Scotland).
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Mats Möller Daehli replaces Per Skjelbred.
Foul by Vegard Forren (Norway).