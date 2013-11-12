Inverness CT: Goalkeeper Dean Brill makes permanent switch

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have signed goalkeeper Dean Brill until the summer of 2016.

The 27-year-old joined on loan from Luton in the summer but the Highlanders have negotiated his release.

Brill has kept seven clean sheets in 14 appearances since moving to Scotland's top flight.

"Coming to Inverness has turned out a great move for me," he told the club website. "I enjoy living here and there is a great dressing room solidarity."

Club chairman Kenny Cameron added: "Discussions with Dean and Luton have been ongoing but they have now been brought to a highly satisfactory conclusion.

"Luton have cancelled the remainder of his two-year contract which was due to expire next summer. That has cleared the way for us to reach agreement with Dean and I am extremely pleased that he has signed a two and a half year contract with us.

"Dean has been very good to deal with and our supporters will be delighted that he has put pen to paper."