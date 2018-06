Crusaders clinch their place in the semi-finals of the League Cup by beating Linfield in an exciting sudden-death penalty shoot-out.

The match was locked at 1-1 after normal time and with Crusaders down to 10 men following the dismissal of striker Timmy Adamson.

There were no goals in extra-time and Crues skipper Colin Coates netted the decisive penalty with the 22nd kick of the shoot-out.