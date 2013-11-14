Neil Kilkenny: Preston North End sign Bristol City midfielder on loan

Media playback is not supported on this device Grayson link-up excites Kilkenny

Bristol City midfielder Neil Kilkenny has joined League One rivals Preston on loan until January.

Kilkenny, 27, played under Lilywhites manager Simon Grayson during their time at Leeds United.

The Australia international left Elland Road to join City in June 2011 but has made only five appearances this term.

And head coach Sean O'Driscoll has confirmed Kilkenny's contract will be "compromised" so he can leave Ashton Gate in the new year.

"We're trying to get Neil's career back on track and I'm delighted he's got this opportunity," added the City boss.

Kilkenny has been given permission by his parent club to play in the FA Cup, but he will not be able to face City when they visit Deepdale on 30 November.

"I want to get out and play now. The team is doing well here and I'm happy to help," Kilkenny told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I don't have a long-term plan, I just want to help the manager and the club do really well."