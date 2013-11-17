St Mirren 2-1 Ross County

St Mirren belatedly picked up all three points in their rearranged match with nine-man Ross County.

Kenny McLean and Conor Newton scored either side of half-time to give the home side a 2-0 lead.

Steven Saunders pulled one back, but two red cards in five minutes ended any hope of a dramatic comeback.

Ivan Sproule was shown a straight red for a dangerous high challenge on Marc McAusland, before goalscorer Saunders received a second yellow card.

County had a late penalty claim when Saints skipper Jim Goodwin appeared to handle in the box, but referee Willie Collum ignored their claims as they fell to their third successive defeat.

St Mirren's rejuvenation continues with their fourth win in five games taking them up to eighth in the table.

Lee Mair was available again for the hosts, but had to make do with a place on the bench as Danny Lennon went with the same line-up that defeated Partick Thistle 3-0.

Ross County manager Derek Adams made three changes from the 4-1 defeat to Celtic; Steven Saunders, Kevin Luckassen and Sproule all making their way into the starting XI.

Saints were leading 2-0 a fortnight ago when the original game was abandoned in the second half because of a waterlogged pitch, and it was a dominant first-half from the hosts eager to replicate that score-line.

They deservedly took the lead after Paul McGowan had linked up well with Sean Kelly, before finding McLean at the edge of the box. The Scotland U21 midfielder drilled a right-footed shot low past County keeper Mark Brown for his fourth goal of the season.

Steven Thomson nearly made it 2-0 before the break when his volley was inches wide, but it did not take long after half-time for Saints to double their lead. Thomson was given too much time in the box, and he guided the ball to Newton who fired beyond the goalkeeper.

The home side continued to be on top, but after Thomson saw a header saved, the visitors got themselves back into the game when the defence failed to clear a Graham Carey corner, and Saunders had an easy finish from six yards.

Any hopes of a comeback were shattered when Sproule was given his marching orders after he appeared to catch the thigh of McAusland with his studs, then Saunders picked up his second yellow card in three minutes to follow him up the tunnel.

Lennon's men tried to take advantage of the extra men, and Kelly and Newton both tested goalkeeper Brown before County thought they had won a last gasp penalty, but their claims were waved away.