St Mirren 2-1 Ross County
St Mirren belatedly picked up all three points in their rearranged match with nine-man Ross County.
Kenny McLean and Conor Newton scored either side of half-time to give the home side a 2-0 lead.
Steven Saunders pulled one back, but two red cards in five minutes ended any hope of a dramatic comeback.
Ivan Sproule was shown a straight red for a dangerous high challenge on Marc McAusland, before goalscorer Saunders received a second yellow card.
County had a late penalty claim when Saints skipper Jim Goodwin appeared to handle in the box, but referee Willie Collum ignored their claims as they fell to their third successive defeat.
St Mirren's rejuvenation continues with their fourth win in five games taking them up to eighth in the table.
Lee Mair was available again for the hosts, but had to make do with a place on the bench as Danny Lennon went with the same line-up that defeated Partick Thistle 3-0.
Ross County manager Derek Adams made three changes from the 4-1 defeat to Celtic; Steven Saunders, Kevin Luckassen and Sproule all making their way into the starting XI.
Saints were leading 2-0 a fortnight ago when the original game was abandoned in the second half because of a waterlogged pitch, and it was a dominant first-half from the hosts eager to replicate that score-line.
They deservedly took the lead after Paul McGowan had linked up well with Sean Kelly, before finding McLean at the edge of the box. The Scotland U21 midfielder drilled a right-footed shot low past County keeper Mark Brown for his fourth goal of the season.
Steven Thomson nearly made it 2-0 before the break when his volley was inches wide, but it did not take long after half-time for Saints to double their lead. Thomson was given too much time in the box, and he guided the ball to Newton who fired beyond the goalkeeper.
The home side continued to be on top, but after Thomson saw a header saved, the visitors got themselves back into the game when the defence failed to clear a Graham Carey corner, and Saunders had an easy finish from six yards.
Any hopes of a comeback were shattered when Sproule was given his marching orders after he appeared to catch the thigh of McAusland with his studs, then Saunders picked up his second yellow card in three minutes to follow him up the tunnel.
Lennon's men tried to take advantage of the extra men, and Kelly and Newton both tested goalkeeper Brown before County thought they had won a last gasp penalty, but their claims were waved away.
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 28Kello
- 22NaismithBooked at 89mins
- 18Kelly
- 6Goodwin
- 14McAusland
- 4McGregor
- 24Newton
- 11McLean
- 9Thompson
- 10McGowanSubstituted forReillyat 89'minutes
- 7McGinnBooked at 59mins
Substitutes
- 1Cornell
- 2van Zanten
- 5Mair
- 8Harkins
- 16Caprice
- 17Reilly
- 27Grainger
Ross County
- 1Brown
- 22SaundersBooked at 74mins
- 6Micic
- 8Brittain
- 5Boyd
- 21McLean
- 7SprouleBooked at 69mins
- 4KettlewellBooked at 47minsSubstituted forCareyat 59'minutes
- 19LuckassenSubstituted forRossat 82'minutes
- 11De LeeuwSubstituted forGordonat 74'minutes
- 10QuinnBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 2Kovacevic
- 3Gordon
- 14Maatsen
- 17Ross
- 18Klok
- 20Fraser
- 23Carey
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 4,205
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St Mirren 2, Ross County 1.
Corner, St Mirren. Conceded by Richard Brittain.
Corner, St Mirren. Conceded by Mark Brown.
Attempt saved. Sean Kelly (St Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. John McGinn (St Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, St Mirren. Conceded by Ben Gordon.
Substitution
Substitution, St Mirren. Thomas Reilly replaces Paul McGowan.
Booking
Jason Naismith (St Mirren) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jason Naismith (St Mirren).
Graham Carey (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Conor Newton (St Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Steven Ross replaces Kevin Luckassen.
Attempt missed. Conor Newton (St Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, St Mirren. Conceded by Mark Brown.
Attempt saved. Conor Newton (St Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Sean Kelly (St Mirren) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Marc McAusland (St Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Luckassen (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ben Gordon replaces Melvin De Leeuw.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Steve Saunders (Ross County).
Kenny McLean (St Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Saunders (Ross County).
Foul by James Goodwin (St Mirren).
Graham Carey (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. James Goodwin (St Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Steve Saunders (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
John McGinn (St Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steve Saunders (Ross County).
Foul by Jason Naismith (St Mirren).
Branislav Micic (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dismissal
Ivan Sproule (Ross County) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Marc McAusland (St Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Sproule (Ross County).
Attempt saved. Steven Thompson (St Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! St Mirren 2, Ross County 1. Steve Saunders (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Graham Carey with a cross.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by James Goodwin.
Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (St Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Steven Thompson (St Mirren).
Scott Boyd (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.