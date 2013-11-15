German legend Jurgen Klinsmann says England are still "one of the powerhouses" of world football, but that they now have to "prove it".

The former Tottenham striker is currently in charge of the United States national team, who have secured their place at next summer's World Cup alongside England.

Speaking to Football Focus, Klinsmann believes Roy Hodgson's side must reach the last eight at next year's World Cup finals in Brazil as they have "all that tradition and all that quality".

