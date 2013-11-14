Brentford: Clayton Donaldson eyes further Bees momentum

Brentford striker Clayton Donaldson hopes the side can continue their recent momentum.

The Bees, who now lie fifth in League One, have won their last five matches in all competitions.

"Any team that goes on a run, you get that belief and sense of confidence that you can achieve your goals," the 29-year-old told BBC London 94.9.

"You want to be keeping the confidence high coming up to the Christmas period when games come thick and fast."

Brentford, who were beaten play-off finalists last season, had a mixed start to the new campaign which left them mid-table in September and led to manager Uwe Rosler declaring the club were "not where we want to be".

But league victories over Colchester, Bristol City, Shrewsbury and Crawley, along with a 5-0 win over Staines in the FA Cup, have changed the mood at Griffin Park.

Donaldson, however, has warned the season could still throw up further tests of their character.

"We had a rocky start but have picked it back up recently," he said. "Five wins on the bounce is good and we need to get a run going as at this time of the year the weather changes and you see a couple of shock results here and there.

"We picked up at the right time and we are on track. Every team will have a little blip in the season. I hope we have had ours.

"There may be one or two more to come - that's normal. It is just about how you recover from them. Up to now we have recovered well."

Following their success of last season, which saw the club miss out on automatic promotion on the final day of the campaign, Donaldson says opposition sides have raised their game against Brentford this year.

"Last season we were probably an unknown quantity, so to speak," the former York and Crewe frontman said.

"Us doing so well and getting close to promotion, this year teams are starting to respect us more. In a couple of away games teams have played one man up front against us.

"We have done well and we have shown we can be in and around the top teams in this league.

"We can mix it as well. We are not just one dimensional - we can play that nitty-gritty football as well."