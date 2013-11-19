Match ends, England U21 9, San Marino U21 0.
England U21 9-0 San Marino U21
-
- From the section Football
England Under-21s earned a record win as they demolished San Marino to maintain their lead at the top of their Euro 2015 qualifying group.
Boss Gareth Southgate asked his side to be more ruthless after beating Finland and they were 5-0 up at half-time.
Danny Ings and Raheem Sterling both grabbed a goal in each half with Michael Keane, James Ward-Prowse and Thomas Ince on target before the break.
Carl Jenkinson and Will Hughes also scored in the biggest win in 37 years.
England Under-21s beat Finland 8-1 in 1977 and Azerbaijan 7-0 four years ago, but this was greatest winning margin since the side began competing in 1976.
Victory keeps England in charge of Group One going into the winter break, three points ahead of nearest challengers Moldova with a game in hand.
But they were never seriously challenged by a San Marino side who barely got out of their own half.
Birmingham striker Jesse Lingaard impressed on his full debut, as did Ince, who set up four goals before being substituted in the second half.
And after a dismal European Championship last summer, it showed that not only are Southgate's side growing into a skilful team, they can follow the coach's instructions by pressing for more goals despite the calibre of their opposition.
Burnley's Ings, whose 10 league goals this season have helped Burnley surge to the top of the Championship, was keen to get on the scoresheet on his full debut and after his early shot was saved, Keane headed in Ince's corner.
Two minutes later at Shrewsbury's Greenhous Meadow Stadium, Liverpool forward Sterling played a neat one-two before receiving a couple of fortunate bounces to prod in, and Ings' header from Ince's left-wing cross was a fine finish soon after.
Southampton's Ward-Prowse then underlined his growing reputation as an expert free-kick taker by curling in from 25 yards before Ince tapped in Ings' cross.
Three minutes after the break, the goals continued as Ings beat Jenkinson to the ball to poke in after Lingaard bundled through the San Marino defence.
Ince then claimed his third and fourth assist of the night by providing passes for Sterling's lob and Jenkinson's near-post finish.
It took 74 minutes for Davide Cesarini to register San Marino's first attempt of the night, but it was miles over before Hughes smashed in a ninth goal on an entertaining night for a youthful home crowd.
Line-ups
England U21
- 1ButlandSubstituted forBondat 45'minutes
- 2Jenkinson
- 5StonesSubstituted forDierat 61'minutes
- 6Keane
- 3Robinson
- 4Hughes
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 7InceSubstituted forBamfordat 65'minutes
- 10Lingard
- 11Sterling
- 9Ings
Substitutes
- 12Shaw
- 13Bond
- 14Chalobah
- 15Dier
- 16Zaha
- 17Bamford
- 18Morrison
San Marino U21
- 1ManzaroliSubstituted forBerardiat 83'minutes
- 2Proli
- 4Brolli
- 6Biordi
- 5CiambottaSubstituted forFaetaniniat 69'minutes
- 3Maiani
- 11Battistini
- 8Colombini
- 10Golinucci
- 7LiveraniSubstituted forCesariniat 69'minutes
- 9Bernardi
Substitutes
- 12Berardi
- 13Angelini
- 14Baizan
- 15Cesarini
- 16Faetanini
- 17Zavoli
- 18Zonzini
- Referee:
- Jarl Jónsson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home34
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U21 9, San Marino U21 0.
Attempt saved. Will Hughes (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Ings.
Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carl Jenkinson with a cross.
Raheem Sterling (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Eugenio Colombini (San Marino U21).
Foul by Patrick Bamford (England U21).
Davide Cesarini (San Marino U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Angelo Faetanini.
Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
Raheem Sterling (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino U21).
Foul by Jack Robinson (England U21).
Manuel Battistini (San Marino U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (England U21).
Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (England U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino U21. Michele Berardi replaces Andrea Manzaroli because of an injury.
Delay in match Andrea Manzaroli (San Marino U21) because of an injury.
Foul by Patrick Bamford (England U21).
Andrea Manzaroli (San Marino U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! England U21 9, San Marino U21 0. Will Hughes (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Robinson.
Attempt missed. Davide Cesarini (San Marino U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino U21. Davide Cesarini replaces Lorenzo Liverani.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino U21. Angelo Faetanini replaces Mirco Ciambotta.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.
Foul by Jack Robinson (England U21).
Gian Luca Proli (San Marino U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Ward-Prowse (England U21).
Eugenio Colombini (San Marino U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (England U21) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Patrick Bamford replaces Thomas Ince because of an injury.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Andrea Manzaroli.
Attempt saved. Will Hughes (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Ings.
Attempt saved. Eric Dier (England U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carl Jenkinson with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (England U21) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Michael Keane (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.