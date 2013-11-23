Match ends, Coventry City 1, Tranmere Rovers 5.
Coventry City 1-5 Tranmere Rovers
Ryan Lowe's hat-trick lifted Tranmere out of the bottom four and put an end to Coventry's seven-match unbeaten run.
He struck first from Jason Koumas' pass and Owain Fon Williams kept them in front by twice denying Callum Wilson.
Jake Kirby doubled the lead and Lowe chipped the third before punishing Joe Murphy's misplaced kick for his third.
Carl Baker pulled one back after a handball in the box before Tranmere's Ash Taylor was sent off for a foul, but sub James Wallace added a late fifth.
The goal, fired home from outside the box two minutes from time, secured Tranmere's third away victory of a season in which they have only won once in front of their home fans and was a tremendous filip for midfielder Wallace, who was making his first appearance since suffering a knee injury almost a year ago.
However, it was overshadowed by the third hat-trick of 35-year-old Lowe's career, in which he has scored over 170 goals for eight different clubs - and he completed it in style by lobbing home from 35 yards after controlling Murphy's clearance.
He was replaced by Akpo Sodje shortly before Wallace's strike, but had already done enough to inflict Coventry's second league defeat at their adopted Northampton home, and Fon Williams prevented a second consolation in the final moments with a good save to deny Baker.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Coventry City manager Steven Pressley told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire:
"The result's not good enough, but I don't want to be overly critical because we've come so far in such a short distance.
"I know how hard our players have worked in that period, and maybe it has caught up with them.
"We got what we deserved today, and I've got no complaints about that. I'll go away and analyse my performance to see what I can do better, and I hope my players do too.
"They understand the standards and I don't need to remind them of those. Setbacks are part of football and are a test of character."
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Murphy
- 2ChristieSubstituted forPhillipsat 56'minutes
- 3Adams
- 16BartonSubstituted forDanielsat 50'minutes
- 4WebsterBooked at 63mins
- 24Clarke
- 8Baker
- 7Fleck
- 20Wilson
- 9Clarke
- 14Moussa
Substitutes
- 13Burge
- 17Daniels
- 18Phillips
- 30Garner
- 31Haynes
- 33Maund
- 38Baker-Richardson
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 2HolmesBooked at 76mins
- 23Ridehalgh
- 14Atkinson
- 4TaylorBooked at 78mins
- 20McNulty
- 15Kirby
- 17PowerSubstituted forHorwoodat 80'minutes
- 9LoweSubstituted forSodjeat 88'minutes
- 22KoumasSubstituted forWallaceat 72'minutes
- 26Akpa Akpro
Substitutes
- 3Horwood
- 6Hateley
- 8Wallace
- 11Bell-Baggie
- 12Rowe
- 19Sodje
- 33Mooney
- Referee:
- Darren Deadman
- Attendance:
- 1,815
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Tranmere Rovers 5.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.
Attempt blocked. Andy Webster (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Evan Horwood.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Liam Ridehalgh.
Attempt saved. Carl Baker (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 1, Tranmere Rovers 5. James Wallace (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Akpo Sodje replaces Ryan Lowe.
Attempt missed. Carl Baker (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Evan Horwood replaces Max Power.
Dismissal
Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the red card for fighting.
Franck Moussa (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt missed. Carl Baker (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 1, Tranmere Rovers 4. Carl Baker (Coventry City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Danny Holmes (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Danny Holmes (Tranmere Rovers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Wallace replaces Jason Koumas.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Franck Moussa (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Andy Webster.
Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Franck Moussa (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Andy Webster (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Webster (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Franck Moussa (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Aaron Phillips replaces Cyrus Christie.
Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl Baker (Coventry City).
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 0, Tranmere Rovers 4. Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from long range on the left to the top right corner.
Franck Moussa (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers).
Foul by Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers).
Franck Moussa (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Billy Daniels replaces Adam Barton.
Second Half
Second Half begins Coventry City 0, Tranmere Rovers 3.