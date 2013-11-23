Preston North End 1-1 Colchester

Preston stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games, but could not hold on for a win against Colchester United.

North End dominated the first half and took the lead when Joe Garner headed in a Paul Gallagher cross.

The U's improved after the break, with Luke Garbutt, on loan from Everton, hitting a low drive to equalise - his first goal for Colchester.

It followed a chance for teammate Marcus Bean, who headed just over.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Colchester United manager Joe Dunne told BBC Essex:

"An exceptionally brave point. We spoke at half-time, whether we wanted to go and get hammered, or whether, in the circumstances, we wanted to nick a point.

"We dug in, we dug deep. We had to make changes. I thought in the second half we had a right go. They missed a lot of good chances. That's football.

"I'm pretty sure Simon [Grayson] will be disappointed because if they'd taken their chances, in all honesty, it could have been a heavy defeat."

"I have to pay credit to my players. We stuck at it, we needed to stay in the game. We stayed in it, got the goal, and there were one of two moments on the counter attack where we might have even nicked all three points."