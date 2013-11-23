Match ends, Preston North End 1, Colchester United 1.
Preston North End 1-1 Colchester
Preston stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games, but could not hold on for a win against Colchester United.
North End dominated the first half and took the lead when Joe Garner headed in a Paul Gallagher cross.
The U's improved after the break, with Luke Garbutt, on loan from Everton, hitting a low drive to equalise - his first goal for Colchester.
It followed a chance for teammate Marcus Bean, who headed just over.
Colchester United manager Joe Dunne told BBC Essex:
"An exceptionally brave point. We spoke at half-time, whether we wanted to go and get hammered, or whether, in the circumstances, we wanted to nick a point.
"We dug in, we dug deep. We had to make changes. I thought in the second half we had a right go. They missed a lot of good chances. That's football.
"I'm pretty sure Simon [Grayson] will be disappointed because if they'd taken their chances, in all honesty, it could have been a heavy defeat."
"I have to pay credit to my players. We stuck at it, we needed to stay in the game. We stayed in it, got the goal, and there were one of two moments on the counter attack where we might have even nicked all three points."
Preston
- 23Rudd
- 5ClarkeSubstituted forKeaneat 81'minutes
- 3Laird
- 37Kilkenny
- 22King
- 6Wright
- 11HolmesSubstituted forHumphreyat 70'minutes
- 19WelshSubstituted forBrownhillat 79'minutes
- 9Davies
- 14Garner
- 12Gallagher
Substitutes
- 1Stuckmann
- 2Keane
- 7Humphrey
- 16Buchanan
- 24Hayhurst
- 27Hume
- 30Brownhill
Colchester
- 44Walker
- 20Wilson
- 3DicksonSubstituted forVoseat 69'minutes
- 22Gilbey
- 4Okuonghae
- 39Bolger
- 21MasseySubstituted forOlufemiat 51'minutes
- 15Bean
- 11SearsSubstituted forIbehreat 28'minutes
- 9Morrison
- 27Garbutt
Substitutes
- 1Cousins
- 2Wright
- 14Bond
- 17Ibehre
- 18Eastman
- 23Olufemi
- 25Vose
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 8,492
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home14
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Colchester United 1.
Attempt blocked. Bailey Wright (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Magnus Okuonghae.
Attempt blocked. Joe Garner (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Bailey Wright (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United).
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jack King.
Attempt missed. Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Kevin Davies (Preston North End).
Brian Wilson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Keith Keane replaces Tom Clarke because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Josh Brownhill replaces John Welsh.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Tosin Olufemi.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 1, Colchester United 1. Luke Garbutt (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Vose.
Jack King (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Clinton Morrison (Colchester United).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Magnus Okuonghae.
Attempt blocked. Chris Humphrey (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Brian Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Chris Humphrey replaces Lee Holmes.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Dominic Vose replaces Ryan Dickson.
Attempt missed. Kevin Davies (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kevin Davies (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Magnus Okuonghae.
Attempt missed. Joe Garner (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Foul by Paul Gallagher (Preston North End).
Marcus Bean (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Joe Garner (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marcus Bean (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).
Attempt blocked. John Welsh (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tom Clarke (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
Attempt blocked. Joe Garner (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Bailey Wright (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.