Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Leyton Orient 3.
Swindon Town 1-3 Leyton Orient
-
- From the section Football
Moses Odubajo scored twice as Leyton Orient won at Swindon to return to the summit of League One.
Town led through Nicky Ajose's shot from inside the box before David Mooney equalised straight from the restart, lobbing Swindon keeper Wes Foderingham.
Odubajo then converted Dean Cox's cross before the break and added his side's third immediately after the interval, thanks to a wicked deflection.
Late on, Swindon had defender Jay McEveley sent off for upending Odubajo.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:
"We scored a goal and then conceded straight from the kick-off and that really put us on the back foot.
"We didn't defend well as a team. We keep working and working at it but we keep conceding goals.
"Something has to change because it is costing us.
"We didn't play particularly well in an attacking sense either - Orient didn't have to do a lot to beat us."
Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade speaks to BBC London 94.9:
"It's a great win but it was clouded in my opinion really by the fan coming on the pitch and throwing three punches at my goalkeeper. I mean that's absolutely outrageous, that's the worst scene I've seen since I've been a manager at my football club, that's an unbelievable scene.
"He's okay, but I mean it doesn't make it right does it, that he's okay? I mean, it's outrageous. The supporter, he needs a ban for life, he should never go to another football match."
"We were too positive to be doubtful, and too determined to be defeated for the entire game. We go a goal down but it doesn't affect us, we just play the way we play and if we can create chances like we have today then we're going to score goals."
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1Foderingham
- 2ThompsonBooked at 72mins
- 14McEveleyBooked at 90mins
- 4Luongo
- 5Hall
- 22Ward
- 7Harley
- 15KasimSubstituted forThompsonat 68'minutes
- 33Ajose
- 12N'Guessan
- 11PritchardSubstituted forEl-Gabbasat 45'minutesBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 19Thompson
- 20Storey
- 23Barthram
- 25Belford
- 27Agombar
- 29Rossi Branco
- 34El-Gabbas
Leyton Orient
- 1Jones
- 5Cuthbert
- 2OmozusiBooked at 82mins
- 4Vincelot
- 6Baudry
- 15Clarke
- 11Odubajo
- 21BartleySubstituted forWrightat 88'minutes
- 10MooneySubstituted forStockleyat 90+2'minutes
- 9LisbieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBattat 76'minutes
- 7Cox
Substitutes
- 3Sawyer
- 8James
- 12Larkins
- 14Batt
- 22Stockley
- 24Wright
- 25Simpson
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 8,634
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Leyton Orient 3.
Nicholas Ajose (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Leyton Orient).
Attempt saved. Shaun Batt (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.
Attempt saved. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jayden Stockley replaces David Mooney.
Foul by Louis Thompson (Swindon Town).
Josh Wright (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to James McEveley (Swindon Town).
Foul by James McEveley (Swindon Town).
Shaun Batt (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Wright replaces Marvin Bartley.
Foul by James McEveley (Swindon Town).
Moses Odubajo (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Hand ball by Dean Cox (Leyton Orient).
Attempt missed. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Darren Ward (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Elliot Omozusi (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Grant Hall (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliot Omozusi (Leyton Orient).
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Grant Hall.
Attempt saved. James McEveley (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Dany N'Guessan (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marvin Bartley (Leyton Orient).
Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dean Cox (Leyton Orient).
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Shaun Batt replaces Kevin Lisbie.
Booking
Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town).
Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Grant Hall (Swindon Town).
David Mooney (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliot Omozusi (Leyton Orient).
Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Lisbie (Leyton Orient).