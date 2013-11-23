Swindon Town 1-3 Leyton Orient

League One
Moses Odubajo scored twice as Leyton Orient won at Swindon to return to the summit of League One.

Town led through Nicky Ajose's shot from inside the box before David Mooney equalised straight from the restart, lobbing Swindon keeper Wes Foderingham.

Odubajo then converted Dean Cox's cross before the break and added his side's third immediately after the interval, thanks to a wicked deflection.

Late on, Swindon had defender Jay McEveley sent off for upending Odubajo.

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:

"We scored a goal and then conceded straight from the kick-off and that really put us on the back foot.

"We didn't defend well as a team. We keep working and working at it but we keep conceding goals.

"Something has to change because it is costing us.

"We didn't play particularly well in an attacking sense either - Orient didn't have to do a lot to beat us."

Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade speaks to BBC London 94.9:

"It's a great win but it was clouded in my opinion really by the fan coming on the pitch and throwing three punches at my goalkeeper. I mean that's absolutely outrageous, that's the worst scene I've seen since I've been a manager at my football club, that's an unbelievable scene.

"He's okay, but I mean it doesn't make it right does it, that he's okay? I mean, it's outrageous. The supporter, he needs a ban for life, he should never go to another football match."

"We were too positive to be doubtful, and too determined to be defeated for the entire game. We go a goal down but it doesn't affect us, we just play the way we play and if we can create chances like we have today then we're going to score goals."

Line-ups

Swindon

  • 1Foderingham
  • 2ThompsonBooked at 72mins
  • 14McEveleyBooked at 90mins
  • 4Luongo
  • 5Hall
  • 22Ward
  • 7Harley
  • 15KasimSubstituted forThompsonat 68'minutes
  • 33Ajose
  • 12N'Guessan
  • 11PritchardSubstituted forEl-Gabbasat 45'minutesBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 19Thompson
  • 20Storey
  • 23Barthram
  • 25Belford
  • 27Agombar
  • 29Rossi Branco
  • 34El-Gabbas

Leyton Orient

  • 1Jones
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 2OmozusiBooked at 82mins
  • 4Vincelot
  • 6Baudry
  • 15Clarke
  • 11Odubajo
  • 21BartleySubstituted forWrightat 88'minutes
  • 10MooneySubstituted forStockleyat 90+2'minutes
  • 9LisbieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBattat 76'minutes
  • 7Cox

Substitutes

  • 3Sawyer
  • 8James
  • 12Larkins
  • 14Batt
  • 22Stockley
  • 24Wright
  • 25Simpson
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
8,634

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Leyton Orient 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Leyton Orient 3.

Nicholas Ajose (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jayden Stockley (Leyton Orient).

Attempt saved. Shaun Batt (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.

Attempt saved. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jayden Stockley replaces David Mooney.

Foul by Louis Thompson (Swindon Town).

Josh Wright (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to James McEveley (Swindon Town).

Foul by James McEveley (Swindon Town).

Shaun Batt (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Wright replaces Marvin Bartley.

Foul by James McEveley (Swindon Town).

Moses Odubajo (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Hand ball by Dean Cox (Leyton Orient).

Attempt missed. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Darren Ward (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Elliot Omozusi (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Grant Hall (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Elliot Omozusi (Leyton Orient).

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Grant Hall.

Attempt saved. James McEveley (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Dany N'Guessan (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marvin Bartley (Leyton Orient).

Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dean Cox (Leyton Orient).

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Shaun Batt replaces Kevin Lisbie.

Booking

Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town).

Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Grant Hall (Swindon Town).

David Mooney (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Elliot Omozusi (Leyton Orient).

Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kevin Lisbie (Leyton Orient).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient17132239142541
2Wolves17124130102040
3Peterborough17102525151032
4Brentford179442517831
5Preston178722517831
6Bradford1776430191127
7Swindon178273224826
8Walsall177551915426
9Port Vale178272626026
10Rotherham176742422225
11MK Dons166462623322
12Coventry179443830821
13Crawley175661923-421
14Shrewsbury174761719-219
15Oldham165382023-318
16Gillingham175392026-618
17Colchester173951723-618
18Carlisle174671628-1218
19Tranmere174582131-1017
20Stevenage1752101626-1017
21Sheff Utd1743101525-1015
22Bristol City172872429-514
23Crewe1734101338-2513
24Notts County1731131731-1410
View full League One table

Top Stories

