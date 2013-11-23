Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brentford 0.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Brentford
-
- From the section Football
Wolves were knocked off top spot in League One after being held by promotion rivals Brentford at Molineux.
Wolves' 11-goal top scorer Leigh Griffiths was closest to breaking the deadlock when he lashed a fierce 11th-minute shot against the foot of a post.
But Adam Forshaw blazed over from six yards before home keeper Carl Ikeme's fine save from Clayton Donaldson.
Ikeme maintained his impressive form to help League One's meanest defence earn a third clean sheet in four games.
But Wolves' first goalless draw since the first day of the season saw them overtaken again by Leyton Orient.
It also ended a six-match winning run for Uwe Rosler's Bees, who had scored 10 in their previous two league and cup games.
Brentford made a late push to snatch the points but they remain in fourth, as Toumani Diagouraga and Alan McCormack could not find a way past the assured Ikeme.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Brentford manager Uwe Rosler speaks to BBC London 94.9:
"It is fantastic to see how many people now follow us away from home, and really believe that we can do something at Wolves, players, very proud of them.
"I think the first 10-15 minutes the tempo took us a little bit, they had a better momentum. We kept on being offensive and kept the pressure high, we had probably the better chances in the first half apart from the post from Griffiths.
"Second half we went a little bit more compact, didn't pressure as high as we did in the first half, and they were running out of ideas, we had one or two good chances in the end."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 13Ikeme
- 2Doherty
- 18Ricketts
- 4Edwards
- 5Stearman
- 6Batth
- 27JacobsSubstituted forIsmailat 72'minutes
- 11McDonald
- 9GriffithsSubstituted forCassidyat 88'minutes
- 29DoyleSubstituted forSigurdarsonat 88'minutes
- 10Sako
Substitutes
- 15Sigurdarson
- 16Cassidy
- 19Price
- 21Ismail
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 26Golbourne
- 31McCarey
Brentford
- 27Button
- 12McCormack
- 24Bidwell
- 8Douglas
- 5Craig
- 6Dean
- 4Forshaw
- 17SavilleSubstituted forDiagouragaat 79'minutes
- 29TrottaSubstituted forSaundersat 65'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 9DonaldsonBooked at 78mins
- 26K HarrisSubstituted forGriggat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lee
- 7Saunders
- 10El Alagui
- 11Grigg
- 14Logan
- 20Diagouraga
- 28Nugent
- Referee:
- Michael Naylor
- Attendance:
- 19,061
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Brentford 0.
Zeli Ismail (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alan McCormack (Brentford).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jonathan Douglas.
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Grigg (Brentford).
Foul by Jake Cassidy (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Harlee Dean (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Brentford).
Foul by Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Alan McCormack (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jake Cassidy replaces Leigh Griffiths.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Björn Sigurdarson replaces Kevin Doyle.
Booking
Sam Saunders (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. William Grigg (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Carl Ikeme.
Attempt saved. Alan McCormack (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Toumani Diagouraga (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Sam Saunders (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. William Grigg (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Toumani Diagouraga replaces George Saville.
Booking
Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Kevin Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Brentford).
Kevin Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Douglas (Brentford).
Attempt saved. George Saville (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Zeli Ismail replaces Michael Jacobs.
Attempt saved. Kevin Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Jonathan Douglas (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Sam Saunders replaces Marcello Trotta.
Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Saville (Brentford).
Attempt saved. Adam Forshaw (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Alan McCormack.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. William Grigg replaces Kadeem Harris.