Fleetwood Town 5-4 Mansfield Town

Fleetwood's Antoni Sarcevic scored a stoppage-time penalty after Mansfield had equalised in the 89th minute.

Gareth Evans put the hosts ahead in the first minute, before Chris Clements and Anthony Howell made it 2-1 to the Stags but Sarcevic levelled by the break.

Sarcevic and Evans then looked to have secured victory for Fleetwood with second-half strikes before Sam Clucas and Ross Dyer put Mansfield on terms.

But Matty Blair was felled and Sarcevic fired home to complete his hat-trick.

Doubling up Before the Mansfield game, hat-trick hero Antoni Sarcevic had scored just three goals in League Two this term.

Their were just 18 seconds on the clock when Fleetwood went in front, Evans applying the finishing touch to a fluid attacking move.

But Mansfield were soon back on terms thanks to Clements drilled free-kick, which found the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Cod Army defender Ryan Cresswell then mishit a clearance and Howell latched onto the mistake to fire the visitors ahead.

It was end to end stuff and Fleetwood made it 2-2 before the interval after Sarcevic took a tumble under Martin Riley's challenge and the midfielder converted from the penalty spot.

Sarcevic then produced a wonderful effort on the hour, his dazzling run ending with a 20-yard shot that took a deflection on its way in.

When Evans broke clear from a Mansfield corner to slot home the game looked over only for Clucas to stab home a loose ball and give the visitors hope.

Clucas was again in the thick of it as the ball bounced around Fleetwood's box and his shot was only half-cleared to Dyer who slammed home an equaliser.

The Stags looked set to head back to Nottinghamshire with a point but substitute Blair, on the field for less than 10 minutes, was bundled over by James Jennings and Sarcevic struck the winner to round-off an incredible afternoon of football.