Premier League
Hull0Crystal Palace1

Hull City 0-1 Crystal Palace

By Ian Woodcock

BBC Sport

Crysttal Palace celebrate Barry Bannan's winner

Ten-man Crystal Palace beat Hull to record their second win of the season.

New Palace boss Tony Pulis signed a two-and-a-half-year deal earlier on Saturday but caretaker Keith Millen took charge for a final time as the Welshman watched from the stands.

Yannick Sagbo missed a good chance to put the hosts ahead before Yannick Bolasie saw red for a foul on Jake Livermore with 12 minutes left.

Moments later Barry Bannan scored the winner from close range.

Bannan's goal, Palace's first since the 4-1 home defeat by Fulham on 21 October, came after great work from sub Cameron Jerome, who showed quick feet and strength to get past Tigers defender Maynor Figueroa before cutting back for the Scot.

Hull City fans with banner
Hull City fans unfurl a banner against the club's proposed name change

Steve Bruce's side had only conceded once in a five-game unbeaten home run going into the match, while Palace had lost their previous five away from Selhurst Park.

There was an early hold up after a clash of heads between Hull defender Paul McShane and Palace striker Marouane Chamakh, the latter eventually being replaced by Jerome.

The best chance of the opening exchanges fell to Bolasie, but the former Plymouth man fired wastefully high and wide after good build-up play.

Hull did not do enough to win - Bruce

The scrappy tone continued throughout the first half and it took until the 40th minute for either keeper to be forced into action - Eagles keeper Julian Speroni saving easily from George Boyd's deflected effort.

This was the first match to be played at the KC Stadium since owner Assem Allam reaffirmed his intention to rename the club Hull Tigers and midway through the first period a group of Hull fans unfurled a banner reading 'We are Hull City'.

Speroni was sharply off his line to deny Sagbo after Boyd had poked through for the Frenchman at the start of the second period.

Davies missed a chance to open the scoring when he got the ball caught between his feet after it had broken to him in the box from a Boyd corner and Palace were able to clear.

Bolasie's day came to a premature end when he was shown a straight red card after a badly-timed challenge on Livermore on the edge of the Hull area but his dismissal proved to be the catalyst for the strugglers as Bannan slotted home the winner just two minutes later.

The Tigers pressed in search of an equaliser and Tom Huddlestone went close before full-back Liam Rosenior nearly scored a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time only for his 18-yard volley to hit the post with Speroni well beaten.

Victory for Palace means they move off the bottom of the Premier League while Hull dropped to 13th.

Hull City boss Steve Bruce:

"We're disappointed in the way we played. We just didn't create enough. The longer it went on you could see they were getting more confident.

"It's difficult at our level to find someone who can score the goals you need but we have to get back to finding a way to get results.

Bolasie sending off harsh - Millen

"Keith deserves huge credit for how well he's done with them."

Crystal Palace caretaker Keith Millen:

"I'm so proud of the players. There is a belief there and they are working so hard for one another.

"I'd love to stay here, hopefully I'll be in Tony Pulis's plans. I'm sure we'll sit down together and have a lot of discussions about a lot of things over the next few days.

"I've seen the red card and I think it's harsh. He slips into the challenge."

Line-ups

Hull

  • 1McGregor
  • 27El MohamadyBooked at 45mins
  • 3Figueroa
  • 8HuddlestoneBooked at 66mins
  • 6Davies
  • 15McShaneSubstituted forRoseniorat 58'minutes
  • 10KorenSubstituted forNagyat 77'minutes
  • 14Livermore
  • 20Sagbo
  • 11BradySubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
  • 17Boyd

Substitutes

  • 2Rosenior
  • 4Bruce
  • 7Meyler
  • 9Graham
  • 18Nagy
  • 22Harper
  • 23Faye

Crystal Palace

  • 1Speroni
  • 2Ward
  • 21Moxey
  • 15Jedinak
  • 19Gabbidon
  • 27Delaney
  • 8DikgacoiBooked at 54minsSubstituted forO'Keefeat 75'minutes
  • 46Bannan
  • 29ChamakhSubstituted forJeromeat 36'minutes
  • 7BolasieBooked at 78mins
  • 16GayleSubstituted forPuncheonat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Mariappa
  • 9Phillips
  • 12O'Keefe
  • 13Puncheon
  • 20Williams
  • 25Alexander
  • 30Jerome
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
23,043

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Hull City 0, Crystal Palace 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Crystal Palace 1.

Attempt blocked. Liam Rosenior (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Damien Delaney.

Attempt blocked. George Boyd (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Jake Livermore (Hull City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt blocked. Gedo (Hull City) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by George Boyd with a cross.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Daniel Gabbidon.

Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yannick Sagbo.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon replaces Dwight Gayle.

Attempt saved. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Gedo with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.

Goal!

Goal! Hull City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Dismissal

Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) is shown the red card for a bad foul.

Delay in match Jake Livermore (Hull City) because of an injury.

Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace).

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Gedo replaces Robert Koren.

Attempt missed. George Boyd (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maynor Figueroa.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Stuart O'Keefe replaces Kagisho Dikgacoi.

Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Maynor Figueroa (Hull City) because of an injury.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Dean Moxey.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Mile Jedinak.

Attempt missed. Robert Koren (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake Livermore.

Attempt missed. Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Speroni.

Booking

Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Dean Moxey.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Liam Rosenior replaces Paul McShane because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kagisho Dikgacoi.

Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yannick Sagbo.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ahmed Elmohamady.

Booking

Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace).

Top Stories

