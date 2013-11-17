Scottish Cup final: Glasgow City 1-0 Hibernian

Glasgow City sealed a second domestic treble

Glasgow City secured a second successive domestic treble by beating Hibernian at Broadwood Stadium to win the Scottish Cup for the sixth time.

Jess Fishlock's corner two minutes from time caught out the otherwise faultless Shannon Lynn in the Hibs goal.

City have won three Scottish Cups in a row, and coach Eddie Wolecki Black said their achievements are "phenomenal".

"Before the game, I told the girls that we were on the verge of history," he added. "Look what they have achieved."

City won a seventh successive Scottish Premier League title in September after lifting the League Cup in May.

Black added: "It's the first time anyone has won three successive Scottish Cups. It's the first time anyone has ever won six Scottish Cups in total.

"It's the first time anyone has secured back-to-back trebles and we have extended our own record to winning eight trophies in a row."

Hibs set up defensively, looking to contain and push forward on the counter attack, and though City dominated, their plan almost worked.

The strain of facing Arsenal twice in five days in the Champions League appeared to take its toll on favourites Glasgow, with a much-altered line-up and personnel changes necessitated by a number of players suffering midweek knocks.

Their best chance in the first half came from a good diagonal ball from Wales midfielder Fishlock to Suzanne Lappin, who knocked down for Ruesha Littlejohn, but her powerful effort was tipped over the bar.

City increased their pressure on the Hibs goal after the interval but were still unable to unlock their defence until Fishlock's late corner finally led to the breakthrough.

Conceding spurred Hibs into last-minute action and they finally went at City in stoppage time, with Zoe Johnstone almost scoring in the dying seconds.

Black said: "I can only applaud the players and everyone associated with the club for this magnificent achievement and, if we consider where we were at the start of the season, it is phenomenal.

"I thought Hibs set themselves up to make it very difficult for us and they certainly did that.

"Perhaps my only wish would have been that the winning goal was a well-worked goal, but I think no-one can deny we deserved the victory."