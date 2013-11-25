Arbroath 0-3 Rangers

Scottish League One
Arbroath0Rangers3

By Kenny Crawford

BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers eased to victory over Arbroath at Gayfield to maintain their perfect SPFL League One record this season.

Less than three minutes in, an unmarked Jon Daly poked Rangers in front.

Lewis Macleod's shot cannoned in off Arbroath defender Bradley Donaldson to double the visitors lead and Nicky Clark headed a third before half-time.

Daly and Arbroath's Chris Scott were both denied by the post after the break in a game in which Rangers took their league "goals-for" tally to 50.

Ally McCoist's side now have 13 wins out of 13 in the league, sitting 11 points clear of Dunfermline Athletic with a game in hand.

They will now look to take that form into the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Falkirk on Saturday.

Arbroath, player-managed by Paul Sheerin, remain eighth after rarely troubling their visitors on a freezing night in the north east.

There was still room, however, for a sentimental late substitute appearance for striker Steven Milne, who brought his 16-year professional football career to an end after this match to pursue a career with the police.

Scotland international Lee Wallace's performance for Rangers was dynamic and strong, dancing round opposition defenders on several occasions to carry his team forward.

The former Hearts player's skill drew a foul from Red Lichties full-back David Banjo and Ian Black's ensuing free-kick was diverted past goalkeeper Scott Morrison by the toe of Daly's boot.

It gives the Irishman a 16th goal of the campaign following his move from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

Bobby Linn, the home side's most menacing player on the night, had one tame half-chance before Rangers scored a second.

This time, Bilel Mohsni helped Macleod cut in from the left and his arrowed shot ricocheted off Michael Travis's head and Donaldson's foot on it's way into the net.

Sebastien Faure's missed header and Daly's weak chip preceded Clark's flick header past Morrison from a Wallace free-kick, giving Rangers a comfortable lead at the break.

There were no takers for Linn's cut-back as Arbroath pushed for a way back into a game that was nearly killed off when Daly controlled brilliantly, only to see Morrison tip his effort on to the post.

The hosts also struck the upright when Lee Erwin released Chris Scott, but the 17-year-old's low drive rebounded off the face of the upright.

Wallace nearly got the goal he deserved with a quarter of an hour remaining, stabbing a left-foot effort just past the post from a tight angle.

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Banjo
  • 3Hamilton
  • 4ScottSubstituted forBayneat 67'minutes
  • 5TravisBooked at 54mins
  • 6Donaldson
  • 7Linn
  • 8ChisholmBooked at 90mins
  • 10Cook
  • 9ErwinSubstituted forMilneat 76'minutes
  • 11SheerinSubstituted forSmithat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Milne
  • 14Bayne
  • 15Yao
  • 16Smith
  • 17Sibanda
  • 18Keddie
  • 21Wilson

Rangers

  • 1Bell
  • 2Faure
  • 5Wallace
  • 8BlackBooked at 52minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 66'minutes
  • 6McCulloch
  • 3MohsniBooked at 37mins
  • 4AirdSubstituted forHuttonat 66'minutes
  • 11Law
  • 7Clark
  • 9Daly
  • 10MacLeod

Substitutes

  • 12Templeton
  • 14Hutton
  • 15Peralta
  • 16Simonsen
  • 17Crawford
  • 18Sanchez Cribari
  • 19Smith
Referee:
Iain Brines
Attendance:
3,902

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home4
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 0, Rangers 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Rangers 3.

Booking

Ross Chisholm (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Chisholm (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Foul by Nicky Clark (Rangers).

Darren Smith (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ross Chisholm (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Hand ball by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Lee Wallace (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Kyle Hutton (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Steven Milne replaces Lee Erwin.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Bradley Donaldson.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by David Banjo.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Daly (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Darren Smith replaces Paul Sheerin.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Graham Bayne replaces Christopher Scott.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Robert Crawford replaces Ian Black.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Kyle Hutton replaces Fraser Aird.

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Daly (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Ian Black (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Nicky Law (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Jonathan Daly (Rangers) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Michael Travis (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

Jonathan Daly (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Travis (Arbroath).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Lee McCulloch.

Booking

Ian Black (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Ian Black (Rangers).

Alan Cook (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Arbroath 0, Rangers 3.

Half Time

First Half ends, Arbroath 0, Rangers 3.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 0, Rangers 3. Nicky Clark (Rangers) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lee Wallace.

Jonathan Daly (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Monday 25th November 2013

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1313005064439
2Dunfermline149143224828
3Ayr146532724323
4Stranraer147252522323
5Stenhousemuir146352632-621
6Forfar135262017317
7Brechin143472128-713
8Arbroath144192335-1213
9East Fife143291130-1911
10Airdrieonians1422101532-178
View full Scottish League One table

