Kortney Hause: Wycombe Wanderers defender fractures ankle

  • From the section Wycombe
Kortney Hause

Wycombe Wanderers defender Kortney Hause has suffered an avulsion fracture on his left ankle.

The 18-year-old will be assessed this week to determine the treatment and how long he will be sidelined for.

An avulsion fracture can be caused by an ankle ligament pulling away a fraction of bone and can require surgery in severe cases.

Hause has made 15 appearances for the Chairboys this season and only made his senior debut 12 months ago.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story