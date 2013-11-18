Kortney Hause: Wycombe Wanderers defender fractures ankle

Wycombe Wanderers defender Kortney Hause has suffered an avulsion fracture on his left ankle.

The 18-year-old will be assessed this week to determine the treatment and how long he will be sidelined for.

An avulsion fracture can be caused by an ankle ligament pulling away a fraction of bone and can require surgery in severe cases.

Hause has made 15 appearances for the Chairboys this season and only made his senior debut 12 months ago.