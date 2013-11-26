League Two
Cheltenham0Bristol Rovers0

Cheltenham Town 0-0 Bristol Rovers

Lee Brown

Bristol Rovers had to settle for a point despite a spirited performance against local rivals Cheltenham Town.

Robins striker Jamie Cureton, facing his former club, tested keeper Steve Mildenhall from close range in the opening stages.

Lee Brown thought he had broken the deadlock for Rovers after the break but he was ruled offside at the far post.

Michael Smith and Eliot Richards both went close for the visitors but they failed to find the breakthrough.

It means Cheltenham have now gone six games unbeaten and move up to 16th.

Rovers, sitting one place above the relegation zone, have picked up five points from their last four matches.

Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Points West:

"I thought we were decent in the first half but pretty poor in the second half. It was obviously frustrating.

"Players have got to realise the importance of it. Everybody wants a win but some of the stuff in the second half wasn't good enough.

"We didn't get the tempo we wanted and we should have taken a couple of chances.

"They stifled us and they finished stronger than us."

Bristol Rovers manager John Ward told BBC Points West:

"We were two short on the bench. We can't get enough people out there at the moment.

"Young Mitch Harding has come in and played his first ever full 90 minutes.

"It was a really strong effort from everybody because it had to be.

"I'm pleased with the effort and pleased with the outcome."

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 1Brown
  • 20Jombati
  • 22Braham-Barrett
  • 25Noble
  • 5Brown
  • 6ElliottBooked at 73mins
  • 4TaylorSubstituted forMcGlashanat 59'minutes
  • 14Richards
  • 7Cureton
  • 10GornellSubstituted forHarrisonat 61'minutes
  • 8DeeringSubstituted forKotwicaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Harrison
  • 11McGlashan
  • 12Roberts
  • 16Penn
  • 17Hanks
  • 19Kotwica
  • 21Vincent

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Mildenhall
  • 2Smith
  • 14Brown
  • 30Lockyer
  • 6Parkes
  • 22Packwood
  • 7Clarkson
  • 18Harding
  • 9Harrold
  • 10RichardsSubstituted forHarrisonat 90+2'minutes
  • 15Norburn

Substitutes

  • 17Harrison
  • 20Gough
  • 21Green
  • 34Keary
  • 35Southway
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
3,556

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Bristol Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Bristol Rovers 0.

Foul by Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town).

Mitch Harding (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ellis Harrison replaces Eliot Richards.

Attempt saved. Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt missed. Mitch Harding (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by David Noble (Cheltenham Town).

Mitch Harding (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Zachary Kotwica replaces Sam Deering.

Attempt missed. Eliot Richards (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Craig Braham-Barrett.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Steve Elliott.

Attempt missed. Jamie Cureton (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town).

Eliot Richards (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by David Clarkson (Bristol Rovers).

Booking

Steve Elliott (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Steve Elliott (Cheltenham Town).

Oliver Norburn (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Clarkson (Bristol Rovers).

Sam Deering (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matt Harrold (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt saved. Sam Deering (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Steve Mildenhall.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Lee Brown.

Attempt missed. David Clarkson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Troy Brown (Cheltenham Town).

Matt Harrold (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Byron Harrison replaces Terry Gornell.

Hand ball by Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town).

Foul by Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town).

Oliver Norburn (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jermaine McGlashan replaces Jason Taylor.

Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd1896329141533
2Chesterfield1896325141133
3Southend1810262416832
4Rochdale1810262825332
5Fleetwood1810173123831
6Scunthorpe188642320330
7Burton189362220230
8Newport187742419528
9Dag & Red187652623327
10Wimbledon187562321226
11Morecambe187562325-226
12Exeter187472223-125
13Hartlepool187382120124
14Plymouth186571418-423
15Wycombe176472222022
16Cheltenham185762328-522
17Mansfield185672024-421
18Portsmouth175572530-520
19Accrington185581823-520
20Bury184681922-318
21York184682327-418
22Bristol Rovers183781320-716
23Torquay183691930-1115
24Northampton1835101424-1014
View full League Two table

