Cheltenham Town 0-0 Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers had to settle for a point despite a spirited performance against local rivals Cheltenham Town.

Robins striker Jamie Cureton, facing his former club, tested keeper Steve Mildenhall from close range in the opening stages.

Lee Brown thought he had broken the deadlock for Rovers after the break but he was ruled offside at the far post.

Michael Smith and Eliot Richards both went close for the visitors but they failed to find the breakthrough.

It means Cheltenham have now gone six games unbeaten and move up to 16th.

Rovers, sitting one place above the relegation zone, have picked up five points from their last four matches.

Post-match: Cheltenham boss Yates

Cheltenham Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Points West:

"I thought we were decent in the first half but pretty poor in the second half. It was obviously frustrating.

"Players have got to realise the importance of it. Everybody wants a win but some of the stuff in the second half wasn't good enough.

"We didn't get the tempo we wanted and we should have taken a couple of chances.

"They stifled us and they finished stronger than us."

Post-match: Bristol Rovers boss Ward

Bristol Rovers manager John Ward told BBC Points West:

"We were two short on the bench. We can't get enough people out there at the moment.

"Young Mitch Harding has come in and played his first ever full 90 minutes.

"It was a really strong effort from everybody because it had to be.

"I'm pleased with the effort and pleased with the outcome."