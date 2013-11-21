Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers denies Will Hughes link

Manager Brendan Rodgers has quashed speculation linking Derby midfielder Will Hughes with a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the 18-year-old midfielder, who has hugely impressed Rodgers.

All about Hughes Born in Surrey in 1995, he moved to Derbyshire aged two

Played for Mickleover Jubilee and joined Derby as a first-year scholar in 2011

Made first-team debut for Derby v Peterborough as a 16-year-old on 5 November 2011

An attacking midfielder, he has made 59 Derby appearances, scoring six goals

Became the second-youngest England Under-21 international when he came on against Northern Ireland on 13 November 2012

"I read we had put in a bid or something had been agreed but there has been nothing," said the Liverpool boss.

"I think he is a wonderful young talent who just needs to play football and for me he is probably at the best place he could be."

He added: "I don't normally comment on speculation but [I will] because I have the interest of the player at heart."

Hughes, who came through the ranks at Derby, scored in England U21's 9-0 win over San Marino in midweek.

"This is a very talented young player that either a person or a group of people aren't doing him any favours whatsoever by constantly linking him with coming to Liverpool," said Rodgers.

"This is a young kid learning the game - he is at an outstanding club at Derby, he has a great manager there and we sent one of our young players [Andre Wisdom] there to develop and learn."

Hughes, who joined the Rams from local rivals Nottingham Forest at the age of 12, made his first team debut in November 2011 as a 16-year-old.

So far this season he has made 18 appearances for the Championship side, scoring four goals.