Borussia Dortmund 0-3 Bayern Munich
Substitute Mario Gotze scored on his return to Borussia Dortmund as Bayern Munich preserved their four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.
Gotze, who joined Bayern for £31.5m in the summer and was jeered throughout, prodded home 10 minutes after his introduction in the 56th minute.
Arjen Robben broke clear and chipped in a second with five minutes remaining.
And Thomas Muller guided in a low shot from Philipp Lahm's cross as Bayern produced a ruthless finish.
Gotze's move from Dortmund, who finished runners-up to Bayern in the Bundesliga and Champions League last season, has been held up as the perfect example of the Bavarian club's suffocating power over the rest of the Bundesliga.
The 21-year-old received a predictably angry welcome from his former club's fans, even choosing to warm up in the tunnel at one point.
But he took little time to remind Dortmund of his quality and, although he refused to celebrate, Gotze's contribution set Pep Guardiola's unbeaten side on their way to a significant victory that moves them seven points clear of Jurgen Klopp's team.
Robben and Muller added late goals to give the scoreline a comprehensive feel that was harsh on a Dortmund team that impressed despite a lengthy injury list.
The hosts made a bright start, with Jakub Blaszczykowski threading a second-minute pass through only for Robert Lewandowski to thump over from close range.
Bayern slowly took the ascendancy but were restricted to a wild Toni Kroos effort before Mario Mandzukic failed to get a firm touch on a fine ball from Robben.
After the interval, Lewandowski failed to make contact with a Sven Bender cross to waste a good opportunity.
At the other end, Muller flicked wide at the near post following a Kroos corner before Guardiola sent on Gotze.
And 10 minutes later, the midfielder collected a cross from Muller and prodded past Roman Weidenfeller into the corner.
Dortmund midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was denied by Manuel Neuer after he was picked out by a deep cross from Kevin Grosskreutz, while the Bayern goalkeeper also did well to dive to his left to push away a low shot from Marco Reus.
But with Dortmund pushing forward, Thiago Alcantara switched the play to the left and Robben surged into the area before clipping the ball into the far corner.
And less than two minutes later, Bayern produced another slick passing move that ended with Muller producing a neat finish from Lahm's ball to wrap up the points.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Weidenfeller
- 19GroßkreutzBooked at 45mins
- 37Durm
- 6BenderSubstituted forPiszczekat 79'minutes
- 2Friedrich
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 16BlaszczykowskiSubstituted forAubameyangat 71'minutes
- 18Sahin
- 9Lewandowski
- 10MkhitaryanBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHofmannat 71'minutes
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 5Kehl
- 7Hofmann
- 17Aubameyang
- 20Langerak
- 23Schieber
- 26Piszczek
- 30Günter
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 13Ferreira de SouzaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forvan Buytenat 79'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 21Lahm
- 17BoatengBooked at 36minsSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 64'minutes
- 4Costa Santos
- 25Müller
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 9MandzukicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGötzeat 56'minutes
- 39Kroos
- 10Robben
Substitutes
- 5van Buyten
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 15Kirchhoff
- 19Götze
- 22Starke
- 23Weiser
- 34Höjbjerg
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
- Attendance:
- 80,645
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 0, FC Bayern München 3. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 0, FC Bayern München 2. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara following a fast break.
Dante (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund).
Philipp Lahm (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund).
Philipp Lahm (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Daniel van Buyten replaces Rafinha.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Lukasz Piszczek replaces Sven Bender.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Götze (FC Bayern München).
Manuel Friedrich (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kevin Großkreutz (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Friedrich with a headed pass.
Foul by Dante (FC Bayern München).
Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jonas Hofmann replaces Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaces Jakub Blaszczykowski.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Attempt saved. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jakub Blaszczykowski with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 0, FC Bayern München 1. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara replaces Jerome Boateng.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Rafinha tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Foul by Jerome Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mario Götze replaces Mario Mandzukic.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Erik Durm.
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).