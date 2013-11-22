Watford sign defenders Fitz Hall and Hector Bellerin

Watford have signed former centre-back Fitz Hall and Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin on loan.

Hall, 32, signed for Watford from QPR in July 2012, going on to make 22 appearances for the Hornets.

Injuries meant he was not offered a new contract at the end of last season, but he has been training with the club and has now signed a one-month deal.

And 18-year-old Spaniard Bellerin, who signed for the Gunners from Barcelona in 2011, joins until 2 January.

The youngster made his sole professional appearance as an extra-time substitute in Arsenal's third-round League Cup victory over West Brom in September. His transfer is subject to Premier League approval.

Gianfranco Zola's side have brought in reinforcements after being hit by a series of injuries in their defence.

Centre-back Essaid Belkalem is a doubt for Saturday's after picking up a knock in a midweek friendly with Charlton, while wing-back Ikechi Anya limped out of Scotland's 1-0 victory over Norway with a calf injury.

Lloyd Doyley is still not fit after coming off with a hamstring problem in the 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough two weeks ago, while Reece Brown and Tommie Hoban are long-term absentees.

However centre-back Nyron Nosworthy is fit again following an Achilles injury he picked up in March and he could join Hall and Bellerin in a restructured back-line.