Match ends, Watford 0, Yeovil Town 3.
Watford 0-3 Yeovil Town
Ishmael Miller scored on his debut as Yeovil moved off the bottom of the Championship table to consign Watford to a fourth successive home defeat.
Watford enjoyed early possession but Byron Webster nodded the visitors in front from a Liam Davis corner on the stroke of half-time.
Joe Edwards crossed for Miller's second-half header, before Edwards steered home in stoppage time.
Watford remain 10th, four points off the play-off places.
Yeovil boss Gary Johnson included Miller and fellow loanees Adam Morgan and John Lundstram, who all signed for the club on Thursday.
And they appeared to make a difference as the visitors earned their first win in four games to move above Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.
The hosts enjoyed the lion's share of possession in the early stages and came close to taking the lead, but Marco Cassetti's strike was blocked by Davis.
Yeovil stood firm and broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time when Webster got on the end of Davis's corner to nod the ball past Hornets goalkeeper Jonathan Bond at the back post.
The Glovers continued to soak up pressure from Gianfranco Zola's side in the second half and soon doubled their advantage.
Edwards flew down the wing before delivering a precise ball towards Miller, who headed into Bond's net.
The away side continued to frustrate Watford, who came closest to pulling one back when Diego Fabbrini let fly from range, but his effort was blocked by Edwards.
Yeovil added to their lead in the third minute of stoppage time when Edwards steered the ball past Bond from the middle of the area after good build-up play from on-loan Everton midfielder Lundstram.
Watford manager Gianfranco Zola on whether his his job was at risk: "There is no point asking questions that I can't answer. But I don't need the threat of being fired or sacked to push me to react or do more. There is no need for that.
"Today was a game where we couldn't really [afford to] lose so we are certainly in a difficult moment but I believe in this group and in these players.
"I believe we can get out of it. We will have to work harder."
Yeovil boss Gary Johnson: "It is a massive win. Watford would have been fighting for a play-off place with a win this afternoon and most of the Watford fans would have seen this as an easy three points because of our poor league position.
"But we have been unlucky this season and should have seven or eight points more than we do."
Line-ups
Watford
- 30Bond
- 3Bellerín
- 18PudilSubstituted forFaraoniat 79'minutes
- 6Ekstrand
- 33NosworthySubstituted forFabbriniat 56'minutes
- 27Cassetti
- 29Thorne
- 16MurraySubstituted forAcuña Caballeroat 56'minutes
- 11Forestieri
- 9Deeney
- 10McGugan
Substitutes
- 7Battocchio
- 15Acuña Caballero
- 17Hall
- 19Faraoni
- 20Fabbrini
- 23Santos Da Silva
- 24Woods
Yeovil
- 24Dunn
- 2Ayling
- 21Davis
- 31Lundstram
- 5Webster
- 15Duffy
- 4Edwards
- 8Upson
- 29MorganSubstituted forHoskinsat 69'minutes
- 27MillerBooked at 31minsSubstituted forHayterat 70'minutes
- 23GrantBooked at 82minsSubstituted forDawsonat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Dawson
- 9Hayter
- 10Foley
- 12Stewart
- 14Hoskins
- 20Fontaine
- 26Ofori-Twumasi
- Referee:
- Scott Mathieson
- Attendance:
- 15,263
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home15
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 0, Yeovil Town 3.
Attempt blocked. Joel Ekstrand (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Fabbrini with a cross.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Liam Davis.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 0, Yeovil Town 3. Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by John Lundstram with a through ball following a fast break.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Attempt blocked. Lewis McGugan (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.
Offside, Yeovil Town. Edward Upson tries a through ball, but Sam Hoskins is caught offside.
Offside, Yeovil Town. Joe Edwards tries a through ball, but Liam Davis is caught offside.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Marco Cassetti.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Kevin Dawson replaces Joel Grant.
Offside, Watford. George Thorne tries a through ball, but Fernando Forestieri is caught offside.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by John Lundstram.
Attempt blocked. Marco Cassetti (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Grant.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marco Davide Faraoni (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Booking
Joel Grant (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco Davide Faraoni (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joel Grant (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Marco Davide Faraoni (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Diego Fabbrini.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Marco Davide Faraoni replaces Daniel Pudil.
Attempt missed. Daniel Pudil (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Cassetti.
Joel Ekstrand (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Hoskins (Yeovil Town).
Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Grant with a cross.
Attempt missed. James Hayter (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Hoskins with a headed pass.
Offside, Yeovil Town. Shane Duffy tries a through ball, but James Hayter is caught offside.
Foul by Daniel Pudil (Watford).
James Hayter (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Diego Fabbrini (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis McGugan.
Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edward Upson (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. James Hayter replaces Ishmael Miller.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Hoskins replaces Adam Morgan.
Attempt blocked. Héctor Bellerín (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Pudil with a cross.
Attempt saved. Diego Fabbrini (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Lewis McGugan (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Fabbrini.