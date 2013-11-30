Peterborough 1-0 Wolves

Peterborough United ended a run of five straight League One defeats with their first ever home win over Wolves.

Home captain Michael Bostwick scored the winner, firing a low free-kick under the wall and past Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme 11 minutes from time.

Wolves' best chance fell to winger Bakary Sako, who shot into the side netting from a narrow angle.

The loss ended Wolves' 11-game league unbeaten run and cost them top spot to Leyton Orient.

The O's, second in the table before the start of play, went above Wolves on goal difference following their 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Posh were fortunate to survive an early penalty appeal when Mark Little appeared to handle Sako's cross.

Leigh Griffiths and Danny Batth were also off target with headers for the visitors in the first half, while Sako tested home keeper Bobby Olejnik with a volley after the break.

But Bostwick made the decisive contribution after Richard Stearman fouled Peterborough substitute Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to inflict a first away defeat of the season on Wolves.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"I felt we did deserve it. The second half we were far better with more tempo to our game.

"It was a gutsy, brave performance. It was never a classic and it was never going to be. Concentration had to be on making sure we didn't make any mistakes.

"I felt today was a day for the substitutions. Mendez-Laing does what he does and sometimes you have to accept to make a career out of the game he might be an impact player. Of course he wants to start but he's better when he comes on, there's no question about that.

"The result was always going to be the important thing today and we've got one. We're eight points behind, hopefully that's our bad run out of the way and I do feel now that we can go on a run similar to the start of the season."

Peterborough 1 Olejnik

31 Little Substituted for Knight-Percival at 45' minutes

3 Ntlhe

15 Anderson Substituted for Mendez-Laing at 61' minutes

6 Bostwick

4 Brisley

8 Payne

22 Ephraim

12 Vassell

23 Barnett Substituted for Ferdinand at 61' minutes

10 Tomlin Booked at 57mins Substitutes 7 Swanson

11 McCann

13 Day

18 Ferdinand

19 Mendez-Laing

20 Knight-Percival

36 Jeffers Wolves 13 Ikeme

18 Ricketts

26 Golbourne

4 Edwards

5 Stearman Booked at 78mins

6 Batth

27 Jacobs Substituted for Ismail at 81' minutes

11 McDonald

9 Griffiths Substituted for Cassidy at 80' minutes

29 Doyle Substituted for Sigurdarson at 57' minutes Booked at 61mins

10 Sako Substitutes 1 Hennessey

8 Davis

15 Sigurdarson

16 Cassidy

19 Price

21 Ismail

23 Ebanks-Landell Referee : Robert Madley Attendance : 8,170 Match Stats Live Text Match ends, Peterborough United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Peterborough United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Attempt missed. Lee Tomlin (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Foul by Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Björn Sigurdarson (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Attempt saved. Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United). Attempt missed. Hogan Ephraim (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Michael Bostwick. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Zeli Ismail replaces Michael Jacobs. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jake Cassidy replaces Leigh Griffiths. Goal! Goal! Peterborough United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hogan Ephraim. Booking Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card. Foul by Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Attempt missed. Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Hand ball by Lee Tomlin (Peterborough United). Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Foul by Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Peterborough United. Kane Ferdinand replaces Tyrone Barnett. Substitution Substitution, Peterborough United. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replaces Jermaine Anderson. Booking Björn Sigurdarson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card. Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Björn Sigurdarson (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Björn Sigurdarson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Sean Brisley (Peterborough United). Attempt blocked. Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Björn Sigurdarson replaces Kevin Doyle. Booking Lee Tomlin (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card. Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Richard Stearman. Foul by Leigh Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Show more updates goal