League Two
Hartlepool0Portsmouth0

Hartlepool United 0-0 Portsmouth

Managerless Portsmouth ended a run of five defeats in a row with a hard-earned draw at Hartlepool.

Portsmouth went close early on when Jed Wallace's shot was turned against the post by goalkeeper Scott Flinders.

Flinders was also equal to a hooked shot from defender Sonny Bradley which was heading for the top corner.

Pools had their moments but did not really pose Pompey keeper Trevor Carson a serious problem until he saved a low 20-yard drive from in-form Luke James.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Portsmouth caretaker manager Andy Awford speaks to BBC Radio Solent:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Pompey caretaker Awford

"I asked for a bit more resilience and a bit more character and a bit more of a base to work from in the week and I can't fault them for that; they were superb, they stuck together and saw that game out well and I was pleased - good point.

"People who know me know that (clean sheets) are what I base the teams off. If you can't win you don't lose, it's as simple as that.

"It stopped the rot last year (goalless draw at Hartlepool ended run of defeats) and it stopped the rot this year. I think we hung on a bit more last year than we did this year, we defended very resolutely today. I have to say first half as well I felt we had enough opportunities to have won the game, I thought we were better first half with the ball."

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Flinders
  • 21Duckworth
  • 2Austin
  • 8Walton
  • 6Baldwin
  • 35Burgess
  • 14ComptonSubstituted forFranksat 66'minutes
  • 4DolanBooked at 90mins
  • 33James
  • 10PooleSubstituted forSweeneyat 78'minutes
  • 11Monkhouse

Substitutes

  • 5Collins
  • 7Franks
  • 13Rafferty
  • 15Sweeney
  • 19Richards
  • 23Rodney
  • 38Walker

Portsmouth

  • 40Carson
  • 5Devera
  • 33Potts
  • 13Ertl
  • 36Whatmough
  • 6Bradley
  • 35WallaceSubstituted forConnollyat 90+3'minutes
  • 20Cooper
  • 18BirdBooked at 88mins
  • 11Holmes
  • 7BarchamSubstituted forEastat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3N'Gala
  • 4East
  • 8Padovani
  • 9Connolly
  • 14Painter
  • 25Sullivan
  • 30Maloney
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
4,126

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Portsmouth 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Portsmouth 0.

Foul by Matthew Dolan (Hartlepool United).

Danny East (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. David Connolly replaces Jed Wallace.

Booking

Matthew Dolan (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Matthew Dolan (Hartlepool United).

Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jack Baldwin (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Joe Devera.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Trevor Carson.

Attempt saved. Matthew Dolan (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Ryan Bird (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.

Jack Baldwin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Bird (Portsmouth).

Simon Walton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Danny East replaces Andy Barcham.

Jack Baldwin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Bird (Portsmouth).

Attempt saved. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Andy Monkhouse (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Johannes Ertl (Portsmouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Antony Sweeney replaces James Poole.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by James Poole.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Christian Burgess.

Jack Baldwin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Bird (Portsmouth).

Attempt saved. Andy Barcham (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Christian Burgess (Hartlepool United).

Sonny Bradley (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jonathan Franks replaces Jack Compton.

Neil Austin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Johannes Ertl (Portsmouth).

Attempt saved. Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Joe Devera (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Christian Burgess.

Attempt missed. Andy Barcham (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd1997330151534
2Chesterfield1896325141133
3Southend1910362517833
4Scunthorpe199642621533
5Rochdale1910362825333
6Burton1910362320333
7Fleetwood1910273224832
8Dag & Red198652823530
9Morecambe198562526-129
10Newport187742419528
11Exeter197572425-126
12Wimbledon197572324-126
13Hartlepool197482120125
14Cheltenham195862429-523
15Plymouth196581419-523
16Wycombe186482224-222
17Portsmouth185672530-521
18Mansfield195682126-521
19Accrington195591824-620
20Bury194782124-319
21York194782327-419
22Bristol Rovers194781620-419
23Northampton1945101524-917
24Torquay1936102033-1315
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story