Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Portsmouth 0.
Hartlepool United 0-0 Portsmouth
Managerless Portsmouth ended a run of five defeats in a row with a hard-earned draw at Hartlepool.
Portsmouth went close early on when Jed Wallace's shot was turned against the post by goalkeeper Scott Flinders.
Flinders was also equal to a hooked shot from defender Sonny Bradley which was heading for the top corner.
Pools had their moments but did not really pose Pompey keeper Trevor Carson a serious problem until he saved a low 20-yard drive from in-form Luke James.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Portsmouth caretaker manager Andy Awford speaks to BBC Radio Solent:
"I asked for a bit more resilience and a bit more character and a bit more of a base to work from in the week and I can't fault them for that; they were superb, they stuck together and saw that game out well and I was pleased - good point.
"People who know me know that (clean sheets) are what I base the teams off. If you can't win you don't lose, it's as simple as that.
"It stopped the rot last year (goalless draw at Hartlepool ended run of defeats) and it stopped the rot this year. I think we hung on a bit more last year than we did this year, we defended very resolutely today. I have to say first half as well I felt we had enough opportunities to have won the game, I thought we were better first half with the ball."
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Flinders
- 21Duckworth
- 2Austin
- 8Walton
- 6Baldwin
- 35Burgess
- 14ComptonSubstituted forFranksat 66'minutes
- 4DolanBooked at 90mins
- 33James
- 10PooleSubstituted forSweeneyat 78'minutes
- 11Monkhouse
Substitutes
- 5Collins
- 7Franks
- 13Rafferty
- 15Sweeney
- 19Richards
- 23Rodney
- 38Walker
Portsmouth
- 40Carson
- 5Devera
- 33Potts
- 13Ertl
- 36Whatmough
- 6Bradley
- 35WallaceSubstituted forConnollyat 90+3'minutes
- 20Cooper
- 18BirdBooked at 88mins
- 11Holmes
- 7BarchamSubstituted forEastat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3N'Gala
- 4East
- 8Padovani
- 9Connolly
- 14Painter
- 25Sullivan
- 30Maloney
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 4,126
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Portsmouth 0.
Foul by Matthew Dolan (Hartlepool United).
Danny East (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. David Connolly replaces Jed Wallace.
Booking
Matthew Dolan (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Matthew Dolan (Hartlepool United).
Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jack Baldwin (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Joe Devera.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Trevor Carson.
Attempt saved. Matthew Dolan (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Ryan Bird (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Jack Baldwin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Bird (Portsmouth).
Simon Walton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Danny East replaces Andy Barcham.
Jack Baldwin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Bird (Portsmouth).
Attempt saved. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Andy Monkhouse (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johannes Ertl (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Antony Sweeney replaces James Poole.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by James Poole.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
Jack Baldwin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Bird (Portsmouth).
Attempt saved. Andy Barcham (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Christian Burgess (Hartlepool United).
Sonny Bradley (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jonathan Franks replaces Jack Compton.
Neil Austin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Johannes Ertl (Portsmouth).
Attempt saved. Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Joe Devera (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
Attempt missed. Andy Barcham (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.