Hartlepool United 0-0 Portsmouth

Managerless Portsmouth ended a run of five defeats in a row with a hard-earned draw at Hartlepool.

Portsmouth went close early on when Jed Wallace's shot was turned against the post by goalkeeper Scott Flinders.

Flinders was also equal to a hooked shot from defender Sonny Bradley which was heading for the top corner.

Pools had their moments but did not really pose Pompey keeper Trevor Carson a serious problem until he saved a low 20-yard drive from in-form Luke James.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Portsmouth caretaker manager Andy Awford speaks to BBC Radio Solent:

"I asked for a bit more resilience and a bit more character and a bit more of a base to work from in the week and I can't fault them for that; they were superb, they stuck together and saw that game out well and I was pleased - good point.

"People who know me know that (clean sheets) are what I base the teams off. If you can't win you don't lose, it's as simple as that.

"It stopped the rot last year (goalless draw at Hartlepool ended run of defeats) and it stopped the rot this year. I think we hung on a bit more last year than we did this year, we defended very resolutely today. I have to say first half as well I felt we had enough opportunities to have won the game, I thought we were better first half with the ball."