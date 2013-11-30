Albion Rovers 1-0 Motherwell

Match ends, Albion Rovers 1, Motherwell 0.
Albion Rovers stunned Scottish Premiership Motherwell by scoring a late winner in their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie.
After a quiet opening 75 minutes, Mark McGuigan came close for the League Two side with a shot wide.
Well responded and John Sutton had a header kept out by goalkeeper Neil Parry.
And then, in the final minute, Gary Phillips' left-foot shot beat Gunnar Nielsen to give Rovers victory.
So the team sitting third bottom of the Scottish Professional Football League stunned the side who are third top of it.
The Coatbridge side had not beaten Motherwell outside the Lanarkshire Cup in 34 meetings in the league and Scotland's two major cup competitions.
And they ceded home advantage by moving the tie to New Douglas Park, with the Motherwell support forming the vast majority of the 2,950 crowd.
The game was briefly held up in the early stages when a smoke bomb was thrown on to the pitch from the Motherwell support.
Apart from several runs from Zaine Francis-Angol, Well did not threaten to break through before Rovers wide player Liam Cusack shot on target.
Motherwell's Bob McHugh headed over and Stuart Carswell dragged a shot wide from the edge of a crowded box.
And Rovers had the best chance of the half when Philips' bouncing cross reached Chris Dallas, who got in ahead of Shaun Hutchinson but could not keep his half-volley down.
Motherwell got their first effort on target just after the restart but Lawson's powerful strike took a deflection that saw the ball loop into the hands of Neil Parry.
But the Scottish Premiership side had another scare when McGuigan beat Stevie Hammell on the right wing and fired just wide of the near post.
Motherwell finally forced Parry into some serious action when Sutton met Lawson's corner but the Rovers goalkeeper proved up to the task with a save to match his name before scrambling the ball to safety.
Albion stunned Motherwell when Ryan Tiffney laid the ball back for Phillips to fire a left-footed shot into the corner of the net, with Nielsen getting a hand to the ball but being unable to keep it out.
Anier had a good chance in injury-time but sliced well wide and the Motherwell fans vented their anger at McCall and the players before applauding the underdogs.
Albion
- 1Parry
- 2Reid
- 3Dunlop
- 8Chaplain
- 5Donnelly
- 4Russell
- 7CusackSubstituted forFloodat 82'minutes
- 6Dunlop
- 10DallasSubstituted forTiffneyat 71'minutes
- 9McGuigan
- 11Phillips
- 12Tiffney
- 14Mercer
- 15Flood
- 16Maguire
- 17McGinley
- 18Innes
- 19Walker
- 12Nielsen
- 20Kerr
- 3Hammell
- 8Lawson
- 5Hutchinson
- 6McManus
- 7McFaddenSubstituted forLeitchat 71'minutes
- 18Carswell
- 24Anier
- 16McHughSubstituted forSuttonat 45'minutes
- 17Francis-AngolSubstituted forLasleyat 71'minutes
- 9Sutton
- 14Lasley
- 15Cummins
- 21Stewart
- 26Leitch
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 2,950
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Motherwell 0.
Attempt missed. Henri Anier (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Motherwell 0. Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Tiffney.
Foul by Ryan Tiffney (Albion Rovers).
Shaun Hutchinson (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Shaun Hutchinson (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Kerr (Motherwell).
Barry Russell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Sutton (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Joshua Flood replaces Liam Cusack.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. John Sutton (Motherwell) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Keith Lasley (Motherwell).
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen McManus (Motherwell).
Ryan Tiffney (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Keith Lasley replaces Zaine Francis-Angol.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Jack Leitch replaces James McFadden.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ryan Tiffney replaces Chris Dallas.
Attempt missed. James McFadden (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by John Sutton (Motherwell).
Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fraser Kerr (Motherwell).
Barry Russell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Stephen McManus.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Motherwell).
Liam Cusack (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Foul by Henri Anier (Motherwell).
Barry Russell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Shaun Hutchinson (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Dallas (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. John Sutton (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Henri Anier (Motherwell).