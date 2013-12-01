Wigan Athletic 1-3 Derby County

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Derby County 3.
Derby County scored three times in the opening 29 minutes to beat Wigan Athletic and move up to fifth position in the Championship.
Scotland international midfielder Craig Bryson powered home a 20-yard free kick early on before Tottenham loanee Simon Dawkins pounced on a defensive error.
Steve McClaren's side sealed the win when Chris Martin converted a penalty after he was fouled by James McClean.
Nick Powell's header reduced the deficit but Derby claimed the victory.
The Latics have now lost three consecutive games including a 2-1 defeat to SV Zulte Waregem in the Europa League on Thursday.
Wigan were never in this contest as confident Derby took the game to the hosts from the off and were rewarded when Bryson's superbly-placed set piece beat Lee Nicholls.
The Wigan keeper picked the ball out of his own net again 12 minutes later when Dawkins collected a loose ball from Ben Watson's error before finishing well.
Richard Keogh headed wide from another Bryson free kick for Derby, who continued to dominate, before Martin's ninth goal of the season put the league's top scorers further in front.
Wigan could have reduced the arrears moments before the break when Stephen Crainey's free kick came back off the crossbar.
But after being jeered off at half-time and bringing on Grant Holt and Roger Espinoza, Wigan improved in the second 45 minutes.
They scored immediately through Powell's header, his sixth goal of the campaign, from Emmerson's Boyce cross and had numerous chances to set up a grandstand finish.
Jake Buxton sliced a clearance against his own bar from Holt's cross before Lee Grant made a fine save to keep out on-loan Manchester United midfielder Powell's volley.
Wigan manager Owen Coyle on the club's fans:
"The expectation can only come from being in the Premier League because it's not as if Wigan Athletic have been winning games every week for four or five years, far from it.
"If people want to be ultra critical that's the nature of football these days. I'm old enough to deal with that. If they think there's something better that's all well and good."
Derby head coach Steve McClaren:
"I've played many Sunday games after Europe and they are so hard.
"Normally you play the first half to get to the second half, that's what we call it. So we said we have to play a high tempo first half, squeeze, press, and the team did that.
"I think we took Wigan by surprise and the goals were terrific, the football was terrific and we controlled the game from start to finish."
Line-ups
Wigan
- 13Nicholls
- 17Boyce
- 3Crainey
- 16McArthurBooked at 74mins
- 21Ramis
- 25Barnett
- 11McCleanBooked at 45mins
- 8WatsonBooked at 33minsSubstituted forEspinozaat 45'minutes
- 19PowellBooked at 2mins
- 31KeaneSubstituted forHoltat 45'minutes
- 15McManamanSubstituted forFortunéat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 4Shotton
- 7McCann
- 9Holt
- 14Gómez García-Penche
- 18Espinoza
- 32Fortuné
Derby
- 1GrantBooked at 90mins
- 33Wisdom
- 3Forsyth
- 14EustaceBooked at 58minsSubstituted forHendrickat 62'minutes
- 6Keogh
- 25Buxton
- 4Bryson
- 19HughesSubstituted forCisséat 85'minutes
- 9Martin
- 32DawkinsBooked at 60mins
- 11RussellSubstituted forBennettat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Hendrick
- 16Davies
- 18Sammon
- 20Bennett
- 26Legzdins
- 34Cissé
- 35Keane
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 15,097
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away23
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Derby County 3.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Roger Espinoza tries a through ball, but Grant Holt is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Grant Holt (Wigan Athletic) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nick Powell with a cross.
Roger Espinoza (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Derby County).
Attempt saved. Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Crainey with a cross.
Attempt missed. Grant Holt (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Dawkins (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Crainey following a set piece situation.
Grant Holt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kalifa Cissé (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.
Foul by Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic).
Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Crainey.
Grant Holt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Forsyth (Derby County).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Kalifa Cissé replaces Will Hughes.
Offside, Derby County. Chris Martin tries a through ball, but Will Hughes is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Callum McManaman.
Foul by James McArthur (Wigan Athletic).
Craig Bryson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mason Bennett.
Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Dawkins (Derby County).
Booking
James McArthur (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James McArthur (Wigan Athletic).
Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Andre Wisdom.
Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Will Hughes (Derby County).
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Lee Grant.
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Iván Ramis.
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Grant Holt with a headed pass.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Andre Wisdom.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.
Foul by Iván Ramis (Wigan Athletic).