Manchester City 3-0 Swansea City
Samir Nasri struck twice as Manchester City moved into third in the Premier League with victory over Swansea.
Alvaro Negredo scored an early 25-yard free-kick but Swansea were on top in the first half as Costel Pantilimon saved from Jonjo Shelvey, and Jonathan De Guzman fired over from 12 yards.
Those misses proved costly as Nasri steered in after a mazy run.
The France midfielder then finished Pablo Zabaleta's low cross and was inches from hitting a hat-trick.
Nasri's second was Manchester City's 29th home goal this season and helped maintain their 100% home league record.
Manuel Pellegrini's side sit two points behind second-placed Chelsea, who beat Southampton, and six points adrift of leaders Arsenal.
And although they were not at their fluent best against an impressive Swansea team, who controlled large parts of the game, they will be happy to remain in touch with the title contenders before hosting the Gunners on 14 December.
Before then, the 2012 Premier League champions face trips to West Brom and Southampton, games in which they will hope to improve on an away record that has produced only four points this season.
Swansea were without injured strikers Michu and Wilfried Bony and at times it showed as they chased a first win at Manchester City since 1951.
Pellegrini's side put six unanswered goals past Tottenham last week, but it was the visitors who dominated midfield possession in the first half at the Etihad, in addition to shackling the hosts' attacking full-backs Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabaleta.
After Negredo curled his free-kick into the top corner for his 12th of the season, Shelvey twice tested Manchester City goalkeeper Pantilimon - back in the side after Joe Hart was preferred in the midweek Champions League victory over Viktoria Plzen.
The giant Romanian had to use all of his reach to deny the Swansea midfielder, whose second shot from nearly 30 yards was superbly tipped around the post.
Sergio Aguero had another shot stopped by Gerhard Tremmel in the Swans' goal, before Martin Demichelis headed the resulting corner onto the crossbar - but compared with Swansea, the hosts looked ponderous in midfield.
The visitors then had a decent penalty appeal turned down when Demichelis appeared to pull Pablo Hernandez's shirt and they should have equalised just before the break.
The impressive Shelvey cut in from the right and slipped the ball through to De Guzman, but the Dutchman fired over from 12 yards with only Pantilimon to beat.
Aguero was guilty of a similar miss for the hosts after the break when he ran the ball out of play rather than shoot, but the game looked safer once Nasri ran onto Yaya Toure's pass, rounded the sliding Ashley Williams and steered the ball in.
The Swans were less effective after that, and Aguero was twice denied before Nasri grabbed his second, this time finding the bottom corner from Zabaleta's cross.
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini: "I'm very pleased because we won against a very difficult team, especially when they had possession, we didn't play very well in the first half but in second we scored two goals and had more chances.
"Costel Pantilimon did very well, he didn't have too much work but when he needed to be there he really did well."
Swansea boss Michael Laudrup: "Our tactics before the game were to try and keep the ball and we played a good first half but you could see some of their players need a split-second to turn the game around.
"It's strange to lose 3-0 when we have done some many good things. That's the difference between having good players like we have and maybe the world-class players that play for them."
Line-ups
Man City
- 30Pantilimon
- 5Zabaleta
- 22Clichy
- 42Y Touré
- 26Demichelis
- 6Lescott
- 15NavasSubstituted forKolarovat 76'minutes
- 25Fernandinho
- 9NegredoSubstituted forMilnerat 63'minutes
- 16AgüeroBooked at 48minsSubstituted forDzekoat 79'minutes
- 8Nasri
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 2Richards
- 7Milner
- 10Dzeko
- 13Kolarov
- 14García Fernández
- 17Rodwell
Swansea
- 25Tremmel
- 19Tiendalli
- 33Davies
- 21Cañas Ruiz Herrera
- 4Flores Moreno
- 6Williams
- 24Pozuelo MeleroSubstituted forDyerat 67'minutes
- 20De Guzmán
- 26Vázquez García
- 8Shelvey
- 11HernándezSubstituted forRoutledgeat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vorm
- 2Amat
- 3Taylor
- 12Dyer
- 14Lamah
- 15Routledge
- 41Donnelly
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 46,559
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Swansea City 0.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yaya Touré following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
Attempt blocked. Fernandinho (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner.
Attempt missed. Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Álvaro with a cross.
Attempt missed. Samir Nasri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Fernandinho following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Edin Dzeko replaces Sergio Agüero.
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Dyer.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 3, Swansea City 0. Samir Nasri (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Jesús Navas.
Hand ball by Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City).
Attempt blocked. James Milner (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Milner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Dwight Tiendalli (Swansea City).
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Manchester City. Costel Pantilimon tries a through ball, but James Milner is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Fernandinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Nathan Dyer replaces Álex Pozuelo.
Attempt missed. Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Álvaro (Swansea City).
Martín Demichelis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ben Davies (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martín Demichelis (Manchester City).
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jonjo Shelvey.
Foul by Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City).
Yaya Touré (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. James Milner replaces Álvaro Negredo.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Wayne Routledge replaces Pablo Hernández.
Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álex Pozuelo.
Attempt missed. Jesús Navas (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Samir Nasri.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Negredo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, Swansea City 0. Samir Nasri (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yaya Touré.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Manchester City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Fernandinho with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Dwight Tiendalli.
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yaya Touré.
Attempt saved. Jesús Navas (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fernandinho.
Attempt saved. Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Davies.