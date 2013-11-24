Man City 6-0 Tottenham: City could not play better - Pellegrini

Media playback is not supported on this device Impossible to play better - Pellegrini

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini said it was "impossible to play better" after watching his side's 6-0 demolition of Tottenham.

The thumping victory lifted City to fourth in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

"We played really well," said Pellegrini, whose side have won all six of their league matches at Etihad Stadium so far this season.

Man City's home threat Manchester City have scored 18 goals in their past three Premier League games

"We are working to have one style of playing and continue in the same way."

City made the perfect start when Jesus Navas chipped in after just 14 seconds. A Sandro own goal, two Sergio Aguero efforts, a powerful Alvaro Negredo strike and a second from Navas completed the emphatic victory.

Pellegrini's men have scored 34 goals in the Premier League this season, 10 more than any other side.

"All my teams normally score a lot of goals. I cannot forget about Real Madrid, where we scored more than 100 goals in a season," added the Chilean, who managed the Spanish side in the 2009-10 season.

"But here we have not only Sergio Aguero and Alvaro Negredo, who are both incredible players, we also have Edin Dzeko and Stevan Jovetic, who is injured.

"You cannot also forget about Fernandinho and Samir Nasri as they played really well against Tottenham.

"In this style the players are comfortable because they are creative players."