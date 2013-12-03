Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Leicester City 1.
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Leicester City
Managerless Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the shock of the night as they beat Championship leaders Leicester City.
Two goals from Connor Wickham gave Wednesday, who sacked Dave Jones on Sunday, their second win of the season.
The home side, led by Stuart Gray, were behind after just three minutes when Anthony Knockaert took advantage of poor defending to open the scoring.
Wickham levelled minutes later, smashing home from just inside the area before beating Kasper Schmeichel again.
Leicester remain top, despite suffering only their fourth defeat of the season.
And on a night when both Yeovil and Barnsley also won, three points were vital for Wednesday, who remain second bottom.
The main reason for Wednesday's problems this season stem from the fact they are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Championship and this was all too evident in the opening exchanges.
But they responded almost immediately after going a goal behind and Wickham showed the reason why Sunderland paid an initial fee of £8.1m to Ipswich for the striker in June 2011.
He collected the ball just inside the box and hit an unstoppable effort, into the bottom corner.
He had another good chance before he scored his and Wednesday's second of the night, from an almost identical position. This time though he opted for a teasing cross, which crept in at Schmeichel's left-hand post.
Damian Martinez, in the Wednesday goal, made an excellent save from David Nugent to keep his side ahead before the Foxes keeper saved again to stop Wickham from completing his hat-trick.
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Stuart Gray: "We are disappointed for Dave. I am very grateful, honoured and pleased to take charge of the team tonight and that is all it was.
"The chairman has told me there are about 40 applications and I can understand why because it is a fantastic football club with a big fanbase and a huge stadium. You saw there tonight if the players give 100% commitment, the crowd get behind them.
"Any manager that is out of work, and in work, would be interested in this football club."
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson added: "We got off to a good start and didn't back it up. I had to change the formation because of our inability to get back into shape quick enough.
"We conceded two poor goals from our own perspective, but they would probably argue they were two good finishes.
"We should have managed the ball better, but we gave them something to build on, hang on to. Although we enjoyed possession, we didn't really look as dangerous as we should have done."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 26Martinez
- 20Lee
- 19MattockBooked at 45mins
- 14CokeSubstituted forSemedoat 72'minutes
- 8Johnson
- 36LoovensSubstituted forLleraat 89'minutes
- 22Palmer
- 35Olofinjana
- 34NuhiuSubstituted forJohnsonat 82'minutes
- 29Wickham
- 10Maghoma
Substitutes
- 1Kirkland
- 6Semedo
- 11Johnson
- 16McCabe
- 17Helan
- 27McPhail
- 32Llera
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 27Wasilewski
- 3Konchesky
- 4Drinkwater
- 5Morgan
- 23Miquel
- 24KnockaertSubstituted forHammondat 45'minutes
- 8James
- 35NugentSubstituted forWoodat 68'minutes
- 9Vardy
- 11DyerSubstituted forSchluppat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hammond
- 10King
- 15Schlupp
- 18Moore
- 22Taylor-Fletcher
- 25Logan
- 39Wood
- Referee:
- Mark Brown
- Attendance:
- 20,016
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Leicester City 1.
Attempt saved. Paul Konchesky (Leicester City) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joe Mattock.
Hand ball by Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday).
Dean Hammond (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jermaine Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Miguel Ángel Llera replaces Glenn Loovens.
Foul by Chris Wood (Leicester City).
Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul Konchesky (Leicester City) because of an injury.
Foul by Dean Hammond (Leicester City).
Joe Mattock (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jermaine Johnson replaces Atdhe Nuhiu.
Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Konchesky with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Drinkwater.
Hand ball by Seyi Olofinjana (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Lloyd Dyer.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Mattock.
Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Atdhe Nuhiu.
Foul by Wes Morgan (Leicester City).
Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcin Wasilewski (Leicester City).
Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Wes Morgan (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Josè Semedo replaces Giles Coke.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Paul Konchesky.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Chris Wood replaces David Nugent.
Foul by Paul Konchesky (Leicester City).
Connor Wickham (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. David Nugent (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wes Morgan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dean Hammond (Leicester City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Wes Morgan (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew James with a cross.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Glenn Loovens.
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ignasi Miquel.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Roger Johnson tries a through ball, but Atdhe Nuhiu is caught offside.