Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini denies Joe Hart will leave the club in the January transfer window, as the goalkeeper prepares to face Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chilean Pellegrini would not be drawn on whether England's number one would play in the Premier League match against Swansea on Sunday, but said: "There is no chance that Joe Hart could go out of this squad in January."

Hart, 26, has missed the past five City games after his mistake led to Fernando Torres's winner in the 2-1 defeat in October.