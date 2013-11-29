Match ends, Elche 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Elche v Atletico Madrid
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Elche
- 1Herrera Yagüe
- 2SuárezBooked at 63mins
- 21Albácar Gallego
- 24SánchezSubstituted forMárquezat 75'minutes
- 3BotíaBooked at 26mins
- 4Rodríguez Lombán
- 15Gil
- 6Pérez Minguez
- 9BoakyeSubstituted forHerreraat 72'minutes
- 11Corominas
- 16Chaves de la TorreSubstituted forÑíguez Esclapezat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Rivera
- 7Ñíguez Esclapez
- 8Mantecón
- 13Rodríguez Martínez
- 17Márquez
- 18Pelegrín
- 28Herrera
Atl Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 20Juanfran
- 3Filipe LuisBooked at 66mins
- 5TiagoBooked at 14mins
- 23Miranda
- 2Godín
- 10TuranSubstituted forAdriánat 70'minutes
- 14Gabi
- 19Diego Costa
- 9VillaBooked at 17minsSubstituted forRaúl Garcíaat 62'minutes
- 6KokeBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 1Aranzubia
- 7Adrián
- 8Raúl García
- 11Rodríguez
- 12Alderweireld
- 15Guilavogui
- 17Manquillo
- Referee:
- Carlos Delgado Ferreiro
- Attendance:
- 29,015
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elche 0, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Juanfran.
Attempt missed. Javier Márquez (Elche) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high.
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lombán (Elche).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Carles Gil (Elche) because of an injury.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Miranda.
Attempt blocked. Aarón (Elche) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Damián Suárez.
Booking
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Damián Suárez (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Juanfran.
Substitution
Substitution, Elche. Javier Márquez replaces Carlos Sánchez.
Goal!
Goal! Elche 0, Atlético de Madrid 2. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrián with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Elche. Cristian Herrera replaces Richmond Boakye.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Adrián replaces Arda Turan.
Thibaut Courtois (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alberto Botía (Elche).
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Aarón (Elche) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arda Turan (Atlético de Madrid).
Manu Herrera (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Raúl García.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Juanfran.
Booking
Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid).
Damián Suárez (Elche) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Elche. Aarón replaces Fidel.
Booking
Damián Suárez (Elche) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Elche 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Raúl García (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Koke.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Raúl García replaces David Villa.
Attempt missed. Richmond Boakye (Elche) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rubén Pérez following a corner.
Attempt missed. Rubén Pérez (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt saved. Carles Gil (Elche) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fidel.
Attempt missed. Miranda (Atlético de Madrid) header from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Edu Albácar.