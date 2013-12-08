Match ends, Grimsby Town 2, Northampton Town 0.
Grimsby Town 2-0 Northampton Town
Goals from Shaun Pearson and Patrick McLaughlin secured non-league Grimsby's place in the FA Cup third round with victory over League Two Northampton.
Ross Hannah wasted Grimsby's best chance of the first half when he blasted over from the edge of the area.
But Pearson nodded home Scott Kerr's free-kick just after the hour for 1-0.
Jacob Blyth and Ian Morris missed late chances to equalise before McLaughlin had the final say, converting Lenell John-Lewis' pass in injury time.
VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:
"We more than held our own today and got ourselves in front. I thought it would be a tight game and that sort of proved to be the case.
"We've had a couple of games recently that we've been asked questions and I think we have answered them on each occasion. That is pleasing because of the league we are in, there are a few teams that play that sort of way.
"We had some good bits of play and were obviously going to throw men forward."
Northampton Town manager Aidy Boothroyd told BBC Radio Northampton:
"It was going to be a difficult game from the start. We knew that.
"We set out with a game plan to frustrate them, to stop them and to break on them. I really couldn't see any real danger, apart from a set play.
"It's just a really poor goal to concede. The game then changes, and you've got to change it.
"If we can get beat Bury next week, it'll be forgotten. But I'm deeply disappointed."
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 13McKeown
- 2Hatton
- 3Thomas
- 8Disley
- 12McDonald
- 5PearsonBooked at 38mins
- 23Rodman
- 4Kerr
- 17HannahSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 89'minutes
- 14John-Lewis
- 11NeilsonSubstituted forColbeckat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Doig
- 7Colbeck
- 9Cook
- 15Bignot
- 18Thanoj
- 20Southwell
- 26McLaughlin
Northampton
- 1Duke
- 2Amankwaah
- 3WiddowsonSubstituted forNorrisat 85'minutes
- 17DeeganBooked at 26minsSubstituted forDemontagnacat 85'minutes
- 18Reid
- 27Kouo-Doumbe
- 19EmertonSubstituted forPlattat 59'minutes
- 34RavenhillBooked at 86mins
- 25Blyth
- 11Hackett
- 8Morris
Substitutes
- 4Carter
- 6Collins
- 7Demontagnac
- 9Platt
- 21McNamara
- 24Toney
- 33Norris
- Referee:
- Scott Mathieson
- Attendance:
- 3,828
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 2, Northampton Town 0.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 2, Northampton Town 0. Patrick McLaughlin (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lenell John-Lewis.
Foul by Craig Disley (Grimsby Town).
Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Disley (Grimsby Town).
Matthias Kouo-Doumbe (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matthias Kouo-Doumbe (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Clive Platt (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Luke Norris with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Patrick McLaughlin replaces Ross Hannah.
Foul by Ross Hannah (Grimsby Town).
Matthias Kouo-Doumbe (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Kerr (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Ravenhill (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Ishmel Demontagnac replaces Gary Deegan.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Luke Norris replaces Joe Widdowson.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by James McKeown.
Hand ball by Clayton McDonald (Grimsby Town).
Attempt saved. Ian Morris (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Reid.
Attempt missed. Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Kerr with a cross following a set piece situation.
Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Reid (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Ross Hannah (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Hatton.
Attempt blocked. Joe Widdowson (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Hackett.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Clayton McDonald.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Kevin Amankwaah.
Attempt missed. Ross Hannah (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lenell John-Lewis with a headed pass.
Offside, Northampton Town. Richard Ravenhill tries a through ball, but Clive Platt is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jacob Blyth (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Matthias Kouo-Doumbe (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Shaun Pearson.
Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clive Platt (Northampton Town).
Aswad Thomas (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clive Platt (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Joe Colbeck replaces Scott Neilson.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Aswad Thomas.