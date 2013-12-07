Yeovil Town 2-2 Charlton Athletic

Yeovil striker Ishmael Miller

Yeovil fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point against 10-man Charlton.

Cameron Stewart lashed in a 20-yard drive give the visitors the lead before crossing for Johnnie Jackson to head home a second.

The Glovers hit back after the break when defender Michael Morrison turned Joel Grant's cross into his own net and Ishmael Miller equalised with a penalty.

Jackson was sent off for Charlton for a rash challenge 13 minutes from time.

Post-match: Yeovil boss Johnson

Yeovil manager Gary Johnson named an unchanged side as he searched for a third successive win, and the Glovers started the match in the ascendancy.

Midfielder Ed Upson came close to notching a memorable opener when his dipping 25-yard volley soared narrowly over Ben Alnwick's crossbar.

Winger Stewart, on loan at Charlton from Hull City, made the home side pay for some slack defending.

Picking the ball up midway in the Glovers' half, he skipped past two defenders before rifling a low shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

It was 2-0 just before the break when Stewart evaded defender Luke Ayling, before producing a pinpoint cross to the back post to Jackson, who nodded home from close range.

Post-match: Charlton boss Powell

An injury to Liam Davis early in the second period did little to aid the Glovers cause, and they had goalkeeper Chris Dunn to thank on the hour-mark after he produced a stunning save to keep out Simon Church's overhead kick.

The Glovers grabbed a lifeline with 18 minutes remaining after Grant's cross cannoned off defender Morrison and into the net.

Four minutes later striker Miller drew his side level after coolly converting from the spot after Grant was tripped by Andy Hughes.

Yeovil sensed the chance to take all three points when Jackson was dismissed for a late tackle but the visitors held on for a point.

Yeovil manager Gary Johnson:

"We had opportunities to get more from the game but we didn't show enough intent in the first half. It took us to be 2-0 down before we got going.

"The overall quality wasn't good enough. I'm pleased we've come back to draw but it was an opportunity missed because of our poor start. We can't do that in the Championship as teams get the momentum and it's hard to wrestle it back.

"I'm pleased we didn't lose and the boys did show character, but if you show that character in the first minute then you won't lose many football matches.

"Everyone wants me to be happier than I am, but maybe my standards are high. If we're getting out of trouble we need to show that intent for 90 minutes."

Charlton manager Chris Powell:

"We were looking good but then conceded a deflected goal, and Yeovil had their tails up after that.

"We knew it would be a difficult game because of the way Yeovil have been playing recently, but in the end it's a point shared but perhaps two points lost from our perspective.

"I've seen the red card again and the referee has to make an instant decision. The player is not in danger and it wasn't over the top.

"He will now be suspended and it's a blow to be without him because he brings goals to the team, as he did today."