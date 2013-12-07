Match ends, Yeovil Town 2, Charlton Athletic 2.
Yeovil Town 2-2 Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Yeovil fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point against 10-man Charlton.
Cameron Stewart lashed in a 20-yard drive give the visitors the lead before crossing for Johnnie Jackson to head home a second.
The Glovers hit back after the break when defender Michael Morrison turned Joel Grant's cross into his own net and Ishmael Miller equalised with a penalty.
Jackson was sent off for Charlton for a rash challenge 13 minutes from time.
Yeovil manager Gary Johnson named an unchanged side as he searched for a third successive win, and the Glovers started the match in the ascendancy.
Midfielder Ed Upson came close to notching a memorable opener when his dipping 25-yard volley soared narrowly over Ben Alnwick's crossbar.
Winger Stewart, on loan at Charlton from Hull City, made the home side pay for some slack defending.
Picking the ball up midway in the Glovers' half, he skipped past two defenders before rifling a low shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.
It was 2-0 just before the break when Stewart evaded defender Luke Ayling, before producing a pinpoint cross to the back post to Jackson, who nodded home from close range.
An injury to Liam Davis early in the second period did little to aid the Glovers cause, and they had goalkeeper Chris Dunn to thank on the hour-mark after he produced a stunning save to keep out Simon Church's overhead kick.
The Glovers grabbed a lifeline with 18 minutes remaining after Grant's cross cannoned off defender Morrison and into the net.
Four minutes later striker Miller drew his side level after coolly converting from the spot after Grant was tripped by Andy Hughes.
Yeovil sensed the chance to take all three points when Jackson was dismissed for a late tackle but the visitors held on for a point.
Yeovil manager Gary Johnson:
"We had opportunities to get more from the game but we didn't show enough intent in the first half. It took us to be 2-0 down before we got going.
"The overall quality wasn't good enough. I'm pleased we've come back to draw but it was an opportunity missed because of our poor start. We can't do that in the Championship as teams get the momentum and it's hard to wrestle it back.
"I'm pleased we didn't lose and the boys did show character, but if you show that character in the first minute then you won't lose many football matches.
"Everyone wants me to be happier than I am, but maybe my standards are high. If we're getting out of trouble we need to show that intent for 90 minutes."
Charlton manager Chris Powell:
"We were looking good but then conceded a deflected goal, and Yeovil had their tails up after that.
"We knew it would be a difficult game because of the way Yeovil have been playing recently, but in the end it's a point shared but perhaps two points lost from our perspective.
"I've seen the red card again and the referee has to make an instant decision. The player is not in danger and it wasn't over the top.
"He will now be suspended and it's a blow to be without him because he brings goals to the team, as he did today."
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 24Dunn
- 2Ayling
- 21DavisSubstituted forMcAllisterat 58'minutes
- 31LundstramSubstituted forDawsonat 45'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 5WebsterBooked at 60mins
- 15DuffyBooked at 6mins
- 4Edwards
- 8Upson
- 27Miller
- 29MorganSubstituted forHayterat 45'minutes
- 23Grant
Substitutes
- 3McAllister
- 7Dawson
- 9Hayter
- 10Foley
- 12Stewart
- 14Hoskins
- 19Ralls
Charlton
- 12AlnwickBooked at 75mins
- 23WilsonBooked at 17mins
- 16Wiggins
- 24CousinsSubstituted forHughesat 69'minutes
- 5Morrison
- 6Dervite
- 32StewartSubstituted forWoodat 90+2'minutes
- 8Stephens
- 18KermorgantBooked at 71mins
- 9ChurchSubstituted forSollyat 82'minutes
- 4JacksonBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 2Hughes
- 3Evina-Si
- 7Green
- 10Sordell
- 15Wood
- 20Solly
- 30Pope
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 6,053
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 2, Charlton Athletic 2.
Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Dawson (Yeovil Town).
Ben Alnwick (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ishmael Miller (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Richard Wood replaces Cameron Stewart.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Dorian Dervite.
Offside, Yeovil Town. Edward Upson tries a through ball, but Ishmael Miller is caught offside.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Edward Upson.
Yann Kermorgant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Edward Upson (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Ishmael Miller (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. James Hayter (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Edwards.
Hand ball by Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Chris Solly replaces Simon Church.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ishmael Miller (Yeovil Town) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic) is shown the red card.
Foul by Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic).
Luke Ayling (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Stewart (Charlton Athletic).
Luke Ayling (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 2, Charlton Athletic 2. Ishmael Miller (Yeovil Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Ben Alnwick (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Dorian Dervite (Charlton Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Yeovil Town. Joel Grant draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
Foul by Simon Church (Charlton Athletic).
Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Own Goal by Michael Morrison, Charlton Athletic. Yeovil Town 1, Charlton Athletic 2.
Booking
Yann Kermorgant (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie McAllister (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Charlton Athletic).
Offside, Yeovil Town. Jamie McAllister tries a through ball, but Kevin Dawson is caught offside.
Booking
Luke Ayling (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luke Ayling (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Andy Hughes replaces Jordan Cousins because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.