Reading 1-2 Bournemouth
Play-off challengers Reading lost at home for the first time in 10 games as first-half goals from Lewis Grabban and Matt Ritchie gave Bournemouth victory.
Grabban scored from a rebound after goalkeeper Alex McCarthy kept out Tommy Elphick's powerful header eight minutes before the break.
Ritchie grabbed the second for the Cherries soon after with a low drive.
Adam Le Fondre tapped in from close range in stoppage time, but it was not enough to deny Bournemouth.
Reading, who had lost just two of their previous 14 games, dominated the early stages of this encounter.
Billy Sharp saw a header cleared off the line, while Garath McCleary shot high and wide after cutting in from the right.
The visitors had barely been in the game but in the space of four minutes they stunned Reading.
After Elphick drew a save from McCarthy with a header following a Charlie Daniels free-kick, Grabban followed up to score.
And Ritchie put Bournemouth in command with the second four minutes later, working space for himself on the edge of the area before firing beyond McCarthy.
Brimming with confidence, Bournemouth had the better chances in the second half as Ritchie shot over and Simon Francis headed wide.
Reading managed to snatch a goal late on when Le Fondre finished inside the area after Royston Drenthe's shot had been blocked.
Reading manager Nigel Adkins: "We dominated Bournemouth for 30 or so minutes, we were by far the dominant force.
"But goals change the complexion of games and that's just what happened, and they were poor goals to give away.
"It's only our first defeat at home so we'll analyse it, take lessons from it and move on to the next game."
Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall: "That has to be close to our best performance of the season.
"In recent weeks, we've performed well but something has always let us down. This time, we were good all round. All the lads were terrific.
"We must just stayed focused and keep believing in what we're doing."
Line-ups
Reading
- 21McCarthy
- 2GunterBooked at 22mins
- 24Cummings
- 20GuthrieBooked at 36mins
- 17GorkssSubstituted forLe Fondreat 80'minutes
- 5Pearce
- 23Williams
- 37Obita
- 14Sharp
- 12McClearySubstituted forDrentheat 66'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 19Robson-KanuSubstituted forPogrebnyakat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Federici
- 3Kelly
- 7Pogrebnyak
- 9Le Fondre
- 10Drenthe
- 11McAnuff
- 22Blackman
Bournemouth
- 42CampBooked at 88mins
- 2Francis
- 11Daniels
- 32O'KaneBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 90+2'minutes
- 5Elphick
- 3S CookBooked at 16mins
- 30RitchieSubstituted forFraserat 76'minutes
- 8Arter
- 9GrabbanSubstituted forPitmanat 80'minutes
- 4SurmanBooked at 54mins
- 7Pugh
Substitutes
- 10Pitman
- 14Harte
- 16MacDonald
- 20Fraser
- 25Flahavan
- 28Rantie
- 36Yennaris
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 20,944
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 1, Bournemouth 2.
Foul by Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading).
Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.
Hand ball by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Shaun MacDonald replaces Eunan O'Kane.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 1, Bournemouth 2. Adam Le Fondre (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Royston Drenthe (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Royston Drenthe.
Foul by Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading).
Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Lee Camp (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Reading).
Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
Attempt missed. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Shaun Cummings (Reading).
Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Royston Drenthe (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Royston Drenthe (Reading).
Harry Arter (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ryan Fraser.
Offside, Reading. Royston Drenthe tries a through ball, but Pavel Pogrebnyak is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Adam Le Fondre replaces Kaspars Gorkss.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Brett Pitman replaces Lewis Grabban.
Attempt missed. Alex Pearce (Reading) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Pearce following a corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ryan Fraser.
Attempt blocked. Alex Pearce (Reading) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Guthrie with a cross.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Simon Francis.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser replaces Matt Ritchie.
Hand ball by Simon Francis (Bournemouth).
Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.
Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
Daniel Williams (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Surman (Bournemouth).
Foul by Kaspars Gorkss (Reading).
Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Royston Drenthe replaces Garath McCleary.