Championship
Reading1Bournemouth2

Reading 1-2 Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Lewis Grabban

Play-off challengers Reading lost at home for the first time in 10 games as first-half goals from Lewis Grabban and Matt Ritchie gave Bournemouth victory.

Grabban scored from a rebound after goalkeeper Alex McCarthy kept out Tommy Elphick's powerful header eight minutes before the break.

Ritchie grabbed the second for the Cherries soon after with a low drive.

Adam Le Fondre tapped in from close range in stoppage time, but it was not enough to deny Bournemouth.

Reading, who had lost just two of their previous 14 games, dominated the early stages of this encounter.

Billy Sharp saw a header cleared off the line, while Garath McCleary shot high and wide after cutting in from the right.

The visitors had barely been in the game but in the space of four minutes they stunned Reading.

After Elphick drew a save from McCarthy with a header following a Charlie Daniels free-kick, Grabban followed up to score.

Post-match: Bournemouth assistant Tindall

And Ritchie put Bournemouth in command with the second four minutes later, working space for himself on the edge of the area before firing beyond McCarthy.

Brimming with confidence, Bournemouth had the better chances in the second half as Ritchie shot over and Simon Francis headed wide.

Reading managed to snatch a goal late on when Le Fondre finished inside the area after Royston Drenthe's shot had been blocked.

Reading manager Nigel Adkins: "We dominated Bournemouth for 30 or so minutes, we were by far the dominant force.

"But goals change the complexion of games and that's just what happened, and they were poor goals to give away.

"It's only our first defeat at home so we'll analyse it, take lessons from it and move on to the next game."

Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall: "That has to be close to our best performance of the season.

"In recent weeks, we've performed well but something has always let us down. This time, we were good all round. All the lads were terrific.

"We must just stayed focused and keep believing in what we're doing."

Line-ups

Reading

  • 21McCarthy
  • 2GunterBooked at 22mins
  • 24Cummings
  • 20GuthrieBooked at 36mins
  • 17GorkssSubstituted forLe Fondreat 80'minutes
  • 5Pearce
  • 23Williams
  • 37Obita
  • 14Sharp
  • 12McClearySubstituted forDrentheat 66'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 19Robson-KanuSubstituted forPogrebnyakat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Federici
  • 3Kelly
  • 7Pogrebnyak
  • 9Le Fondre
  • 10Drenthe
  • 11McAnuff
  • 22Blackman

Bournemouth

  • 42CampBooked at 88mins
  • 2Francis
  • 11Daniels
  • 32O'KaneBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 90+2'minutes
  • 5Elphick
  • 3S CookBooked at 16mins
  • 30RitchieSubstituted forFraserat 76'minutes
  • 8Arter
  • 9GrabbanSubstituted forPitmanat 80'minutes
  • 4SurmanBooked at 54mins
  • 7Pugh

Substitutes

  • 10Pitman
  • 14Harte
  • 16MacDonald
  • 20Fraser
  • 25Flahavan
  • 28Rantie
  • 36Yennaris
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
20,944

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Reading 1, Bournemouth 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Reading 1, Bournemouth 2.

Foul by Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading).

Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.

Hand ball by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Shaun MacDonald replaces Eunan O'Kane.

Goal!

Goal! Reading 1, Bournemouth 2. Adam Le Fondre (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Royston Drenthe (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Royston Drenthe.

Foul by Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading).

Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Lee Camp (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Reading).

Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.

Attempt missed. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Shaun Cummings (Reading).

Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Royston Drenthe (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Royston Drenthe (Reading).

Harry Arter (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ryan Fraser.

Offside, Reading. Royston Drenthe tries a through ball, but Pavel Pogrebnyak is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Adam Le Fondre replaces Kaspars Gorkss.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Brett Pitman replaces Lewis Grabban.

Attempt missed. Alex Pearce (Reading) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Pearce following a corner.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ryan Fraser.

Attempt blocked. Alex Pearce (Reading) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Guthrie with a cross.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Simon Francis.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser replaces Matt Ritchie.

Hand ball by Simon Francis (Bournemouth).

Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.

Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.

Daniel Williams (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Surman (Bournemouth).

Foul by Kaspars Gorkss (Reading).

Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Royston Drenthe replaces Garath McCleary.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley19116230131739
2QPR19116222101239
3Leicester19122531211038
4Derby19104540261434
5Nottm Forest198742922731
6Reading198742822631
7Blackpool198742321231
8Leeds199372923630
9Ipswich198563024629
10Brighton197752418628
11Huddersfield197572523226
12Watford196763027325
13Blackburn196672222024
14Wigan186481920-122
15Bolton195772023-322
16Bournemouth196492436-1222
17Millwall195682337-1421
18Middlesbrough194873030020
19Birmingham195592426-220
20Doncaster195591731-1420
21Charlton194691623-718
22Yeovil1944111626-1016
23Sheff Wed182882029-914
24Barnsley1935111837-1914
View full Championship table

