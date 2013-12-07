Dumbarton 0-1 Queen of the South

From the section

Iain Russell's goal gave Queen of the South a narrow victory at Dumbarton in the Scottish Championship.

Both sides enjoyed chances before Russell converted left-footed from inside the penalty are.

Stephen McKenna headed off target and Chris Mitchell and Derek Lyle had free-kicks parried to safety by Jamie Ewings as Queens looked to double their lead.

Dumbarton were dominant after the break but Bryan Prunty, Paul McGinn, Andy Graham and Colin Nish could not level.