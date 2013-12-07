Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Queen of the South 1.
Dumbarton 0-1 Queen of the South
Iain Russell's goal gave Queen of the South a narrow victory at Dumbarton in the Scottish Championship.
Both sides enjoyed chances before Russell converted left-footed from inside the penalty are.
Stephen McKenna headed off target and Chris Mitchell and Derek Lyle had free-kicks parried to safety by Jamie Ewings as Queens looked to double their lead.
Dumbarton were dominant after the break but Bryan Prunty, Paul McGinn, Andy Graham and Colin Nish could not level.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 19Ewings
- 2McGinnBooked at 83mins
- 16Linton
- 6Turner
- 4Graham
- 5Barry
- 7Gilhaney
- 26Murray
- 10SmithSubstituted forNishat 63'minutes
- 9MegginsonSubstituted forPruntyat 60'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 15KirkpatrickSubstituted forMcDougallat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grindlay
- 3Smith
- 11McDougall
- 12Prunty
- 17Nish
- 24McKerracher
- 25Phinn
Queen of Sth
- 1Clark
- 2MitchellBooked at 39mins
- 3Holt
- 8McShane
- 5Durnan
- 6Higgins
- 4McKenna
- 7Burns
- 9LyleSubstituted forReillyat 75'minutes
- 10PatonSubstituted forDzierzawskiat 21'minutes
- 11Russell
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 14Reilly
- 15Dowie
- 16McGuffie
- 17Dzierzawski
- 18Slattery
- 19Orsi
- Referee:
- Brian Colvin
- Attendance:
- 824
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Queen of the South 1.
Attempt missed. Stephen McKenna (Queen of the South) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Bryan Prunty (Dumbarton) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Hugh Murray (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Dzierzawski (Queen of the South).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Mark Gilhaney.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Mark Gilhaney.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Colin Nish (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Chris Mitchell (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Andy Graham (Dumbarton).
Iain Russell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Paul McGinn (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Dumbarton).
Iain Russell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bryan Prunty (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Andy Graham (Dumbarton) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Paul McGinn (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Russell (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Gavin Reilly replaces Derek Lyle.
Attempt missed. Colin Nish (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Steven McDougall replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.
Bryan Prunty (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Higgins (Queen of the South).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Booking
Bryan Prunty (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Bryan Prunty (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Russell (Queen of the South).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Mark Gilhaney.
Iain Russell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Paul McGinn (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Bryan Prunty (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Chris Turner (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen McKenna (Queen of the South).
Colin Nish (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Colin Nish replaces Kevin Smith.