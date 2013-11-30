Saturday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dundee United striker Nadir Ciftci is out for five weeks after tearing his hamstring in Friday's 5-2 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock.

Full story: Daily Record (print edition)

Hearts administrator Bryan Jackson has urged the club's fans to cancel Christmas and divert their funds towards the stricken Tynecastle outfit as circumstances may become "a bit hairy" by February when money could run out.

Full story: Daily Express

Former Dundee United manager Peter Houston is back working in football, doing some scouting for Celtic on an informal basis.

Full story: The Sun (print edition)

Jim McColl, who has been part of a group of Rangers shareholders demanding changes to the club's board, has backed new Ibrox chief executive Graham Wallace, describing him as a "solid individual".

Full story: Daily Mail

And Paul Murray, Malcolm Murray, Alex Wilson and Scott Murdoch - the nominees seeking election as Rangers directors - will publish a written Rangers constitution next week.

Full story: The Herald

OTHER GOSSIP

In badminton, Scots Imogen Bankier and Kirsty Gilmour are through to the women's doubles semi-finals of the Welsh International in Cardiff.

Full story: The Herald