Swansea1Hull1

Swansea City 1-1 Hull City

By Alistair Magowan

Danny Graham

Hull's Danny Graham ended a 30-game goal drought to score against his former club Swansea as both teams earned a battling point in Wales.

Swansea were poor in the first half and went behind when Graham volleyed in from Ahmed Elmohamady's cross.

The hosts improved as Chico Flores nudged Jonjo Shelvey's cross in.

Centre-half punched it in - Bruce

But Hull had a strong penalty appeal when Dwight Tiendalli seemed to handball Alex Bruce's header as the sides remained mid-table.

This was the first Premier League encounter between the two teams and it was hardly a classic, but they both moved up one place in the Premier League, with Swansea now in 10th and Hull in 12th.

Having lost their four previous away games, Steve Bruce's Hull side would have been more satisfied with their evening's work.

Michael Laudrup's team had striker Michu back in the side after injury but despite a promising spell before they scored in the 60th minute, they struggled to find any penetration in their final third.

Their attempts to combine Premier League and Europa League fixtures each week appear to be taking their toll.

Graham's goal was his first since he struck for Swansea in a League Cup win over Chelsea last January, a time during which the 28-year-old moved to Sunderland later the same month and joined Hull on loan last summer.

But the way he tucked in Elmohamady's right-wing cross, following Ashley Williams's poor pass, belied his form in front of goal and he showed incredible restraint not to celebrate in front of his former supporters.

Many Swansea fans would have surely allowed Graham that privilege and they applauded his actions.

They were less appreciative of their own side's efforts in the first half, though, booing their team off at half-time.

A draw is a fair result - Laudrup

Michu all too often dropped deep and when Swansea did make inroads, Curtis Davies - who returned to the side after suspension - was on hand to clear.

Ben Davies fired over after a smart one-two with Shelvey on the edge of the box, but there was little else to show from the first period and Laudrup clearly had enough 10 minutes into the second half when he introduced Alejandro Pozuelo in place of Jonathan De Guzman.

It had the desired effect as five minutes later, the hosts were level.

Shelvey played a short corner to the substitute, took the return and delivered into the box where it hit Flores for Swansea's 17th second-half Premier League goal from a total of 21.

Steve Bruce withdrew Graham to strengthen his midfield and his side had a penalty appeal soon after when Tiendalli appeared to handball Alex Bruce's header following a corner.

That led to an improved period for the visitors as David Meyler was caught narrowly offside after being sent clear and Yannick Sagbo drew a decent stop from Gerhard Tremmel after a stinging 25-yard drive.

But as the game became more open, Michu almost put Swansea ahead as Allan McGregor stopped the Spaniard's shot with a dispute about the resulting corner, leading to a fracas between Tom Huddlestone, Williams and Sagbo.

That was as lively as it got, with Premier League newcomers Hull now five points above the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Swansea

  • 25Tremmel
  • 19Tiendalli
  • 33Davies
  • 21Cañas Ruiz Herrera
  • 4Flores MorenoBooked at 83mins
  • 6WilliamsBooked at 80mins
  • 12Dyer
  • 20De GuzmánSubstituted forPozuelo Meleroat 56'minutes
  • 9Pérez Cuesta
  • 8ShelveyBooked at 80mins
  • 11HernándezSubstituted forRoutledgeat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Amat
  • 3Taylor
  • 14Lamah
  • 15Routledge
  • 24Pozuelo Melero
  • 41Donnelly
  • 45Zabret

Hull

  • 1McGregor
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 3FigueroaBooked at 78mins
  • 6Davies
  • 4Bruce
  • 5Chester
  • 14LivermoreBooked at 41mins
  • 7Meyler
  • 9GrahamSubstituted forKorenat 64'minutes
  • 20SagboBooked at 80mins
  • 8Huddlestone

Substitutes

  • 2Rosenior
  • 10Koren
  • 11Brady
  • 15McShane
  • 17Boyd
  • 22Harper
  • 23Faye
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
19,303

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamHull
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Swansea City 1, Hull City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Hull City 1.

Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Routledge.

Attempt blocked. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Álex Pozuelo (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight Tiendalli.

Booking

Chico (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chico (Swansea City).

Robert Koren (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Swansea City. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Ashley Williams is caught offside.

Booking

Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Ashley Williams (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Yannick Sagbo (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Yannick Sagbo.

Attempt saved. Michu (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wayne Routledge.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Maynor Figueroa.

Attempt blocked. José Cañas (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Maynor Figueroa (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Maynor Figueroa (Hull City).

Attempt saved. Yannick Sagbo (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Meyler.

Offside, Hull City. Robert Koren tries a through ball, but David Meyler is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Meyler.

Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady.

Attempt missed. Robert Koren (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yannick Sagbo with a headed pass.

Foul by Nathan Dyer (Swansea City).

Maynor Figueroa (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dwight Tiendalli (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).

Attempt blocked. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Davies with a headed pass.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Wayne Routledge.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Wayne Routledge replaces Pablo Hernández.

Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Davies.

Attempt missed. Alex Bruce (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Robert Koren replaces Danny Graham.

Foul by Pablo Hernández (Swansea City).

Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dwight Tiendalli (Swansea City).

David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Top Stories

