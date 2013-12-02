Tranmere Rovers: Ian Goodison out for four to six weeks

Tranmere Rovers defender Ian Goodison in action against Bradford

Tranmere Rovers defender Ian Goodison will be out for between four and six weeks with a thigh injury.

The Jamaica international had been playing with a groin problem, which had been affecting him in his previous outings for the League One club.

And the 41-year-old suffered a fresh injury during the first half of

Jon Otsemobor, James Wallace and Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro were also hurt but should be fit to face Peterborough.

Full-back Otsemobor bruised his back in a collision with an advertising board, while captain Wallace and striker Akpa Akpro needed stitches in head wounds.

Ronnie Moore's side go to London Road on Saturday looking for a win that will put them into the third round of the FA Cup for the second year in succession.

at the third-round stage last term.

