Northern Ireland's record goal-scorer David Healy says he had little option but to end his playing career after being unable to find a new club since the summer.

The striker, who scored 36 goals in 95 international appearances, was released by Bury at the end of last season.

"I don't think too many people will be surprised. I have been without a club for five months," said Healy, 34.

"It's dawned on me that it's time for a new challenge. The career is over and it's time to move on."