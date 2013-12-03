David Moyes expecting 'mixed' reception from Everton fans

Media playback is not supported on this device Moyes expects 'mixed' reception

David Moyes is expecting a "mixed" reception from Everton fans when he faces his old club for the first time since becoming Manchester United boss.

Moyes succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford this summer after 11 years in charge at Goodison Park.

United host Everton at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

"They know their football and they know exactly where the club has gone and will understand I took a lot of good players there," said Moyes.

I'm not an emotional person, I'd rather get on with the game David Moyes

"But it's football and you never know. It could be mixed."

Moyes took over at Everton in 2002 when the club were facing relegation from the Premier League.

Over the next decade, he transformed them into a team who regularly finished in the top eight.

However, after joining United, he riled fans when he made what Everton described as a "derisory and insulting" joint bid of £28m for Marouane Fellaini and Leighton Baines during the summer.

Fellaini eventually joined United for £27.5m in the final minutes of transfer deadline day.

United and Everton form guide Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League encounters, winning four and drawing three. Everton have won three, drawn three and lost one in their last seven but they are two points and three places ahead of United in the table in fifth place.

As a result, Moyes is unsure about the reception he will receive despite spending such a long spell at Goodison Park - but he remains focused on the job in hand.

"I'm not an emotional person," he said. "I'd rather get on with the game.

"Obviously I have fond memories. You don't just throw 11 years away.

"But I have had to divorce myself from it. United is my team now and all my concentration has been on them.

"I don't have time to look at Everton results or how they are doing. My own players and my own club is what interests me."

On Wednesday, Everton will be looking for their first victory away from home over United since August 1992.

Moyes failed in 11 attempts to change that statistic during his Everton tenure, managing no better than three draws.

However, Everton are having the stronger season so far, with Roberto Martinez's men currently three places ahead of United in fifth place.