Sunderland manager Gus Poyet is proud of his side's performance but blames poor defending for their 4-3 loss at home to Chelsea.

The Black Cats took the lead through Jozy Altidore's first league goal and later equalised through John O'Shea, but Eden Hazard and a late own goal secured all three points for Chelsea.

The defeat leaves Sunderland rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, five points adrift of safety.