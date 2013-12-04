Swansea City boss Michael Laudrup says win was deserved

Media playback is not supported on this device Swansea needed win - Laudrup

Manager Michael Laudrup says Swansea City were well worth their victory against Newcastle United.

The Swans beat Newcastle 3-0 to record only their second Premier League win at the Liberty Stadium so far during this campaign.

Midfielders Nathan Dyer and Jonjo Shelvey scored for Swansea, with a Mathieu Debuchy own goal in between.

"They had a couple of chances but it was a deserved result for us," said Laudrup.

"I am really happy for the players because we needed this win.

Swansea's streak Swansea have not lost this season when scoring first - picking up five wins and a draw

"It is an important win against a very good side who came in on the back of four consecutive wins in the Premier League.

"They were a team with a lot of confidence, but even so we played a good game and won 3-0."

Swansea ended Newcastle's four-game winning streak with an impressive home display.

After the disappointment of the 3-0 defeat by Manchester City, Swansea were well worth the three points against one of the form sides in the Premier League at the moment.

Laudrup's side were also without their two recognised goal scorers - Michu and Wilfried Bony - who are both sidelined with injuries - and lost Alvaro Vazquez with a groin problem in the first half.

"We scored the first goal, which was very important for us, in a crucial moment before half-time, after we had lost our third striker out of three," said Laudrup.

"Playing without strikers but with two offensive midfielders - false nines or whatever you call them - we scored that goal.

"It's bad luck, but when you lose players in the same position, you cannot really do anything."

But without their frontline striker Swansea still scored three goals against a Newcastle side who were sixth in the table before kick-off.

Loic Remy had his header saved by Michel Vorm, but Newcastle saw referee Howard Webb wave away penalty appeals for a Ben Davies handball and an Ashley Williams challenge on Yoan Gouffran in the second half.