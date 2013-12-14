Barnsley 1-1 Yeovil Town

Barnsley remain bottom of the Championship after drawing with fellow strugglers Yeovil Town at Oakwell.

Joel Grant gave Town a 10th-minute lead when he slid in to convert Byron Webster's cross from the right.

Marcus Tudgay equalised for the home side from the penalty spot after James McAllister fouled Tomasz Cywka.

The Tykes are now two points adrift of both Yeovil and Sheffield Wednesday, who won at Watford, with Charlton another point ahead in 21st place.

Barnsley had the better of the early exchanges, with Cywka and Paddy McCourt both testing Glovers goalkeeper Chris Dunn before the visitors took the lead.

Former York player Webster crossed from the right and forward Grant fired in from 12 yards.

Yeovil should have doubled their advantage 10 minutes later when a Joe Ralls cross from the right found Joe Edwards, whose shot from the edge of the area hit the post.

In their next attack, striker Ishmael Miller fluffed his shot from just inside the area when a second goal looked a certainty.

Barnsley punished their visitors 10 minutes before the interval when Tudgay converted from the spot after McAllister tripped Cywka.

Town went close again after the break when Grant's clever dummy down the left started a move that stretched the Barnsley defence and ended when full-back Luke Ayling blasted into the side-netting.

They then had a goal disallowed when Miller bundled in a Grant cross from close range, referee Lee Probert ruling the striker had handled.

And 10 minutes from time a cross from Grant was headed back across the face of goal by substitute James Hayter to Miller, but the big striker headed wide from five yards.

Barnsley caretaker manager Micky Mellon

Barnsley caretaker boss Micky Mellon:

"It's hard enough to win matches but when you gift goals like that it makes it even harder.

"Both teams were a bit nervy but I cannot fault the effort of our lads.

"From where I was it was a definite penalty, without a shadow of a doubt. Cywka is a dancer when he gets the ball in the area and the only way to get him of it is to foul him."

Gary Johnson: Yeovil manager on Barnsley 1-1 draw

Yeovil boss Gary Johnson:

"I thought both teams tried to get the ball down and play football and both tried to win the game. It was a big game for both sides.

"We had one or two opportunities where we should have scored.

"We are disappointed that we are not going away with three points after the effort we put in."