Match ends, Blackpool 0, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Blackpool 0-2 Queens Park Rangers
Matt Phillips scored one and created the other against his former club to help QPR move top of the Championship with a win against Blackpool.
The ex-Seasiders forward put the London club ahead when he fired in from outside of the area in the second half.
Charlie Austin sealed the three points soon after when he headed into the top corner from Phillips' cross.
After Burnley were held to a draw at Leicester earlier on Saturday, QPR moved to top of the division.
Defeat for Blackpool leaves Paul Ince's side two points off the play-off positions, but they had a promising start at Bloomfield Road.
QPR keeper Rob Green had to be alert to push away Steve Davies' header, before Barry Ferguson's free-kick caused havoc in the area until Craig Cathcart's effort was tipped over.
It was not until after the break that QPR tested Matt Gilks, with the Blackpool keeper stopping Phillips' 35-yard effort.
Tom Ince then forced Green into another save to keep out his half-volley before the visitors took the lead in the 61st minute.
Phillips, who joined QPR from Blackpool during the summer, beat Gilks from 25 yards with a deflected effort and almost got a second soon after when the Seasiders keeper had to tip a shot wide.
But Austin rounded off the win from six yards out in the 73rd minute as Harry Redknapp's side secured their first victory away from home since September.
Blackpool assistant manager Steve Thompson:
"We maybe lacked a bit of quality in attack in the first half, but we still created three or four good goalscoring opportunities.
"We were punished for that in the second half. We know how good they are and how good their squad is but Harry Redknapp has just told us we should have been 2-0 up in the first half.
"The goals were a combination of errors. The deflection for the first goal after we gave the ball away and perhaps the second was just a quality goal - a one-two and a cross and a good header."
QPR assistant manager Kevin Bond:
"Matt Phillips did well, his first goal took a deflection but his cross for the second was brilliant.
"Charlie Austin hasn't had enough of those chances this season, but the delivery was perfect.
"Blackpool know what Matt has to offer and in the second half he was a big threat. He'll be very keen to do well for us in a side that wants to do things this season."
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Gilks
- 17Basham
- 3Robinson
- 16Ferguson
- 6Broadfoot
- 20Cathcart
- 4Gosling
- 18OsbourneSubstituted forBarkhuizenat 72'minutes
- 9DaviesSubstituted forChopraat 68'minutes
- 11Ince
- 14DelfounesoSubstituted forGrantat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Chopra
- 10Grant
- 13Warner
- 15Dobbie
- 25Blackett
- 27Barkhuizen
- 33Harris
QPR
- 1Green
- 2Simpson
- 39Assou-Ekotto
- 17Barton
- 5Dunne
- 6HillSubstituted forOnuohaat 45'minutes
- 36O'NeilSubstituted forKranjcarat 54'minutes
- 10Carroll
- 9Austin
- 16JenasSubstituted forHenryat 84'minutes
- 7Phillips
Substitutes
- 3Traore
- 15Onuoha
- 18Chevantón
- 19Kranjcar
- 20Henry
- 23Hoilett
- 26Murphy
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 13,822
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Benoit Assou-Ekotto.
Foul by Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers).
Jack Robinson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Robert Grant (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kirk Broadfoot.
Foul by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).
Barry Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Karl Henry replaces Jermaine Jenas.
Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers).
Michael Chopra (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers).
Thomas Ince (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers).
Robert Grant (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Robert Grant replaces Nathan Delfouneso.
Attempt missed. Thomas Ince (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Chopra.
Attempt saved. Thomas Carroll (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Phillips.
Attempt blocked. Dan Gosling (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Ince.
Foul by Danny Simpson (Queens Park Rangers).
Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Blackpool. Chris Basham tries a through ball, but Michael Chopra is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Ince (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Basham (Blackpool).
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 0, Queens Park Rangers 2. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Matthew Phillips with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Tom Barkhuizen replaces Isaiah Osbourne.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jermaine Jenas.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Michael Chopra replaces Steve Davies.
Attempt missed. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Niko Kranjcar.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.
Attempt saved. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joey Barton.
Jermaine Jenas (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Davies (Blackpool).
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 0, Queens Park Rangers 1. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jermaine Jenas.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Jack Robinson.
Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.