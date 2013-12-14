Match ends, Alloa Athletic 2, Morton 0.
Alloa Athletic 2-0 Greenock Morton
Declan McManus scored his first senior goal as Alloa Athletic claimed a comfortable Scottish Championship win over Morton.
Bottom side Morton looked lively in the first half with Kenny Shiels due to take over as manager next week.
But they fell behind when Andy Kirk netted from close range after Nicolas Caraux had spilled a Kevin Cawley shot.
And substitute McManus, who is on loan from Aberdeen, sealed the points by converting an Edward Fearns cross.
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Bain
- 2Doyle
- 3Meggat
- 6SimmonsBooked at 77mins
- 4GordonBooked at 59mins
- 5MarrBooked at 28mins
- 8McCordSubstituted forGemmellat 88'minutes
- 10RobertsonSubstituted forFernsat 73'minutes
- 7Cawley
- 9KirkSubstituted forMcManusat 83'minutes
- 11Tiffoney
Substitutes
- 12Young
- 14Ferns
- 15McManus
- 16Gemmell
- 17Creaney
- 20McDowall
Morton
- 23Caraux
- 2Taggart
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 18HabaiSubstituted forMcNeilat 70'minutes
- 4PeciarBooked at 39mins
- 12Reid
- 17NicholsonBooked at 59minsSubstituted forMcKeeat 78'minutes
- 21BachirouBooked at 35mins
- 20Gómez NovoSubstituted forCampbellat 69'minutes
- 16Stirling
- 8Imrie
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 6McLaughlin
- 7McKee
- 10Campbell
- 14Hands
- 27McNeil
- 28Russell
- Referee:
- Des Roache
- Attendance:
- 546
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 2, Morton 0.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Tomas Peciar.
Jonathan Tiffoney (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Morton).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Fouad Bachirou.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Stirling.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Ryan Gemmell replaces Ryan McCord.
Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Morton).
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Morton).
Ryan McCord (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 2, Morton 0. Declan McManus (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edward Ferns with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Declan McManus replaces Andy Kirk.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Scott Bain.
Attempt saved. Scott Taggart (Morton) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Attempt saved. Andy Kirk (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Morton).
Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Dougie Imrie (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Joe McKee replaces Jake Nicholson.
Booking
Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Stephen Stirling (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Edward Ferns (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Craig Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Edward Ferns replaces Willie Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. David McNeil replaces Michal Habai.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Archie Campbell replaces Nacho Novo.
Attempt missed. Michal Habai (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Dougie Imrie (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jonathan Tiffoney (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Fouad Bachirou (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Nacho Novo (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jake Nicholson (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ben Gordon (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Dougie Imrie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.