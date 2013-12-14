Alloa Athletic 2-0 Greenock Morton

Declan McManus scored his first senior goal as Alloa Athletic claimed a comfortable Scottish Championship win over Morton.

Bottom side Morton looked lively in the first half with Kenny Shiels due to take over as manager next week.

But they fell behind when Andy Kirk netted from close range after Nicolas Caraux had spilled a Kevin Cawley shot.

And substitute McManus, who is on loan from Aberdeen, sealed the points by converting an Edward Fearns cross.